Matthew Tkachuk scores goal of the year candidate in final seconds of overtime





Matthew Tkachuk set the hockey world ablaze with an insane overtime goal. (Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Move over Andrei Svechnikov. Matthew Tkachuk just took the crown for best goal of the young NHL season — and maybe the decade. This one is simply mind-blowing.

First off, let’s set the stage. It’s overtime in a crazy matchup between Calgary and Nashville that was at one point 4-1 for the Predators. The Flames stormed back to force the extra frame after scoring four goals in the third period.

Tkachuk is flying full-speed into the slot and redirects a pass — through his legs — to win the game with two seconds remaining in overtime.

You’re going to want to watch this a dozen times.

DID MATTHEW TKACHUK (@TKACHUKycheese_) JUST DO THAT?



YES HE DID! pic.twitter.com/zmK8px6vqS — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2019

Here’s a slow motion version to really highlight the ridiculousness of the play.

Matthew Tkachuk with some absolute silliness to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/hjW6p6mglk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2019

Understandably, Twitter caught fire after the goal was scored.

Had to watch that replay 8 times to figure out what Tkachuk did — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 1, 2019

Matthew Tkachuk's goal is the best I've seen in a long time. That was insane. — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 1, 2019

This is just stupid good. STUPID Good. (And not even like, showy for the sake of it - for guys who can shoot the puck between their legs, you can actually get more on it there versus trying an off-hand kinda push-shot. Plus the angle change it comes with... worth trying!) https://t.co/lBuIPOp3y2 — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) November 1, 2019

Matthew Tkachuk dressed up as "making SportsCenter" for Halloween. https://t.co/KKqq50X50X — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 1, 2019

Goal of the century by Tkachuk. — Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) November 1, 2019

Andrei Svechnikov with the goal of the year!



Matthew Tkachuk, “Hold my beer.” — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) November 1, 2019

When asked about the goal in a post-game interview, Tkachuk said the move was simply “instinctual” to him, which is as crazy as the goal itself.

Tkachuk tells @SNryanleslie:

“I couldn’t get my body around to shoot it forehand and I couldn’t just smack it backhand so...it was an instinctual thing to be honest.”



It’s incredible how certain players can process plays like that instantaneously — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) November 1, 2019

There’s not much more to say. That was quite the trick, and treat, for everyone on Halloween night.

