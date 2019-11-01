Matthew Tkachuk scores goal of the year candidate in final seconds of overtime

Matthew Tkachuk set the hockey world ablaze with an insane overtime goal. (Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)
Move over Andrei Svechnikov. Matthew Tkachuk just took the crown for best goal of the young NHL season — and maybe the decade. This one is simply mind-blowing.

First off, let’s set the stage. It’s overtime in a crazy matchup between Calgary and Nashville that was at one point 4-1 for the Predators. The Flames stormed back to force the extra frame after scoring four goals in the third period.

Tkachuk is flying full-speed into the slot and redirects a pass — through his legs — to win the game with two seconds remaining in overtime.

You’re going to want to watch this a dozen times.

Here’s a slow motion version to really highlight the ridiculousness of the play.

Understandably, Twitter caught fire after the goal was scored.

When asked about the goal in a post-game interview, Tkachuk said the move was simply “instinctual” to him, which is as crazy as the goal itself.

There’s not much more to say. That was quite the trick, and treat, for everyone on Halloween night.

