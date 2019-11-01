Matthew Tkachuk scores goal of the year candidate in final seconds of overtime
Move over Andrei Svechnikov. Matthew Tkachuk just took the crown for best goal of the young NHL season — and maybe the decade. This one is simply mind-blowing.
First off, let’s set the stage. It’s overtime in a crazy matchup between Calgary and Nashville that was at one point 4-1 for the Predators. The Flames stormed back to force the extra frame after scoring four goals in the third period.
Tkachuk is flying full-speed into the slot and redirects a pass — through his legs — to win the game with two seconds remaining in overtime.
You’re going to want to watch this a dozen times.
DID MATTHEW TKACHUK (@TKACHUKycheese_) JUST DO THAT?
YES HE DID! pic.twitter.com/zmK8px6vqS
— NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2019
Here’s a slow motion version to really highlight the ridiculousness of the play.
Matthew Tkachuk with some absolute silliness to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/hjW6p6mglk
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2019
Understandably, Twitter caught fire after the goal was scored.
Had to watch that replay 8 times to figure out what Tkachuk did
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 1, 2019
Matthew Tkachuk's goal is the best I've seen in a long time. That was insane.
— Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) November 1, 2019
This is just stupid good. STUPID Good. (And not even like, showy for the sake of it - for guys who can shoot the puck between their legs, you can actually get more on it there versus trying an off-hand kinda push-shot. Plus the angle change it comes with... worth trying!) https://t.co/lBuIPOp3y2
— Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) November 1, 2019
Matthew Tkachuk dressed up as "making SportsCenter" for Halloween. https://t.co/KKqq50X50X
— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 1, 2019
Goal of the century by Tkachuk.
— Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) November 1, 2019
Andrei Svechnikov with the goal of the year!
Matthew Tkachuk, “Hold my beer.”
— Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) November 1, 2019
When asked about the goal in a post-game interview, Tkachuk said the move was simply “instinctual” to him, which is as crazy as the goal itself.
Tkachuk tells @SNryanleslie:
“I couldn’t get my body around to shoot it forehand and I couldn’t just smack it backhand so...it was an instinctual thing to be honest.”
It’s incredible how certain players can process plays like that instantaneously
— Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) November 1, 2019
There’s not much more to say. That was quite the trick, and treat, for everyone on Halloween night.
