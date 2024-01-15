Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams QB takes scary hit to head vs. Lions but returns

Former Georgia football star and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took a hard hit and was sent to the medical tent in Sunday night's NFL wild-card game at the Detroit Lions.

Stafford dropped back to pass and was hit by two Lions pass rushers, first by Aidan Hutchinson. He came up holding his right side and replay showed his head hitting the turf at Ford Field, appearing to look up at the lights in a briefly scary scene.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Rams trailed the Lions 24-20 on the road.

Stafford, 35, is in his 15th NFL season and third with Los Angeles after spending the first 12 years of his career with Detroit. Through three quarters of Sunday's playoff game, the former No. 1 overall pick completed 18 of 25 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the game, Stafford completed 326 of 521 passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions on the season.

Here's what to know about Stafford's injury:

Matthew Stafford injury update

Stafford took a shot late in the third quarter to what appeared to be both his ribs and head during Sunday's NFL playoff game between Los Angeles and Detroit. He was seen entering the medical tent.

