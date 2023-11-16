Matthew Stafford on Devon Witherspoon: His energy jumps off the tape

The Rams beat the Seahawks in the first game of the regular season, so they'll be looking for a sweep in Sunday's game between the teams in Los Angeles.

Pulling that off will take beating a different-looking Seahawks team than the one they faced the last time. First-round pick Devon Witherspoon did not play in that game and he has since shown that he's a difference-maker on defense for Seattle with 44 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two sacks, a forced fumble and a 97-yard intereception return for a touchdown.

Given those numbers, it's no surprise that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't hesitate to answer what differences he's noticed from the team the Rams beat in Week One.

"We missed him the first game and he’s a heck of a player," Stafford said, via a transcript from the team. "His energy jumps off the tape when you watch it, both when he’s covering guys and when he’s running the tackle and hit blitz into the backfield, whatever it is. He’s a playmaker all over the field, so I’m sure they’re happy with what he’s been doing and he jumps off the tape."

Rams head coach Sean McVay added that he's glad the Rams didn't have to face Witherspoon in the opener, but they'll have to account for him this Sunday if they want another win over their divisional rivals.