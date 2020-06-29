Matthew and Kelly Stafford welcome fourth child, 14 months after Kelly's major brain surgery

A life-threatening brain tumor couldn’t stop the Stafford family from welcoming another child.

Kelly Stafford announced through Instagram on Sunday that she had delivered her fourth child, just 14 months after undergoing major brain surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma, a tumor on the nerve between the brain and inner ear.

Stafford didn’t disclose the gender of the newborn, just that he/she arrived on Friday.

The baby joins the Staffords’ three daughters: three-year-old twins Hunter and Sawyer and one-year-old Chandler.

As Stafford indicated in the caption, this baby will likely be the family’s last. When she announced she was pregnant, she said there were no plans for a fifth child.

“Yes, we are done after this,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Stafford party of 6 will stay a party of 6.”

This happy news comes after a trying year for the family. Kelly Stafford’s surgery came with a possible loss of hearing and facial function, and the aftereffects were brutal. Along with massive headaches, she at one point lost her entire balance system on her right side and had to be readmitted to the hospital.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford went through a lot last year. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

