Matthew Judon sees similarity with rookie Christian Gonzalez and All-Pro CB

New England Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez is getting praise from all around the league. Linebacker Matthew Judon even went as far as comparing him to Miami Dolphins’ three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Gonzalez has been tested in the first few weeks of his NFL career. He has had to guard some of the top wide receivers in the league, such as Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson and A.J Brown. His efforts have not gone unrecognized, as he was able to win the Defensive Rookie of the Month award for September.

He will be tested once again on Sunday, as he will presumably match up with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“The skill and the poise that he plays with at cornerback, for a young player, is kind of unseen,” Judon said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “You see it in the greats. You saw it when Jalen Ramsey came out (in 2016). Whoever he was in front of, he just stayed in front of, and he covered and he matched. (Gonzalez) has a lot of potential. He has a lot of potential and a lot of skill.”

Gonzalez has barely scratched the surface in his NFL run. So it’s still way too early to make a determination on how his career will end up. Nevertheless, he is hitting the ground running and starting off strong.

