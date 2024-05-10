Matt Wallner stays hot with homer, but Saints lose 5-1 to Mud Hens

Saints left fielder Matt Wallner continued his torrid hitting Thursday, but his solo home run accounted for all of St. Paul’s scoring in a 5-1 loss to the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.

Wallner went 2 for 4 with that solo home run and is hitting .414 over his past seven games. He’s had five multi-hit games in that stretch and has hit four home runs.

Louie Varland, who had allowed just one run in his first 12 innings with the Saints since being sent down from the Twins, allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Bligh Madris and Justice Bigbie, the sixth and seventh batters in the Mud Hens’ lineup, each had two hits against Varland. In the second inning, Madris had a double and scored on Bigbie’s triple. In third, Madris had a run-scoring single and Bigbie drove in two runs with a single.

Saints reliever Jordan Balazovic pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings after Varland exited, and Scott Blewett and Diego Castillo followed with spotless innings.

Saints center fielder DaShawn Keirsey went 1 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Alex Isola went 2 for 4.

