Is Matt Patricia coaching for his job? Albert Breer on Patriots' play-caller debate

New OC in 2023? Breer explains Patriots' options with Patricia originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Matt Patricia Experiment isn't off to the best start in New England.

Rather than hire a traditional offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels this offseason, head coach Bill Belichick has given offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia, a former defensive coordinator who is also the team's offensive line coach and had no experience calling offensive plays prior to this season.

The results haven't been pretty: The Patriots entered Sunday ranked 26th in yards per game, while quarterback Mac Jones has regressed significantly under Patricia after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie with McDaniels. So, would Belichick consider pulling the plug on that Patricia Experiment after just one season if New England's offense doesn't improve over the final eight games?

Next Pats Podcast: How Bill Belichick can change the Patriots offense to get Mac Jones RIGHT | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

The MMQB's Albert Breer joined NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live" to share what he's hearing.

"I do think ownership is taking a wait-and-see approach with this," Breer said about Patricia's role as play-caller, as seen in the video player above. "... I still don't think they've made any final decision about where this is going to be in 2023 or 2024, but the availability of a couple guys I think could play into it if things don't get better of the next two months."

Breer highlighted Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley as two names to watch if the Patriots decide to make a change at play-caller.

"Would he be available after his second year (at Alabama)?" Breer said of O'Brien. "Would he want to move closer to home? He's been separated from his family for the past couple of years. They stayed in Houston when he took that Alabama job, and obviously he has a lot of background here."

Story continues

A Dorchester, Mass., native, O'Brien spent five years as a Patriots assistant coach from 2007 to 2011 and served as offensive coordinator during the 2011 campaign. Many thought he made sense as McDaniels' replacement this past offseason, so he's an intriguing name to watch.

Breer also spotlighted Caley, but noted there are some rumblings that the 39-year-old assistant may leave the team after this season.

"I think the question would be whether you can put the rabbit back in the hat on that one," Breer said. "(The Patriots) passed him over for the job a year ago and because they weren't as clear with him about his role, he didn't take an extension. And there's been at least perception out there that he's going to be out of Foxboro the minute this season ends.

"He's another guy who would be qualified for the job. The question is whether there's too much water under the bridge there."

Belichick's preference is probably that Patricia finds his groove as a play-caller. There's some reason for optimism, as Patricia found success with rookie QB Bailey Zappe in blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. But it sounds like Patricia's job certainly isn't guaranteed past 2023.