Matt LaFleur calls Christian Watson day to day

Packers receiver Christian Watson said after Sunday’s game that he was “all right” after injuring his hip. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Monday, calling Watson “day to day.”

Watson has missed time this season with hamstring and head injuries. He left in the third quarter Sunday with his hip injury, and the Packers ruled him out.

The rookie has become the team’s No. 1 receiver and had a career-high six catches against the Dolphins for 49 yards. In the five games before Sunday, Watson had made 19 catches for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

LaFleur said offensive lineman Yosh Nijman and cornerback Keisean Nixon also are considered day to day.

