Matt Bryant misses extra point to doom Falcons in one-point loss

Matt Bryant knew he missed a crucial extra point Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

For a couple seconds, it looked as though the Atlanta Falcons were going to overtime. After battling their way back against the Arizona Cardinals, the Falcons managed to score a clutch touchdown with just 1:53 remaining. An extra point would tie things up, potentially sending the game into overtime.

With veteran Matt Bryant kicking, a tie game was assured, right? The 44-year-old Bryant had made 566 of 573 extra-point attempts since he entered the league.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, this was one of Bryant’s rare misses. Bryant shanked the extra-point attempt, missing wide left. With the miss, the Falcons trailed the Cardinals 34-33.

That’s the way the game would end. The Falcons failed to force a three and out on the next drive. Kyler Murray converted a crucial third down, scrambling for 5 yards to seal the victory. After Murray took a knee three times, the game was over. The Cardinals pulled out the win by a single point.

With the loss, the Falcons fall to 1-5 this season. The team sits in last place in the NFC South. They’ll look to get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 7.

The win makes the Cardinals 2-3-1. While the team is still in last place in the NFC West, the Cardinals have won two games in a row. They’ll look to make it three when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

