Mateta's transformation under Glasner

[Reuters]

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta continued his outstanding late-season form with a hat-trick in the Eagles' 5-0 demolition of Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Since Oliver Glasner's appointment as manager, Mateta has scored 13 goals in 13 Premier League appearances - more than any other player in the top flight during that time.

That tally means Mateta, who joined Palace in January 2021, has scored more in those 13 games than he had in his previous 80 Premier League outings for the club (11 goals) - although only 33 of those 80 appearances were starts.

Mateta is averaging a goal every 80 minutes under Glasner, compared to one every 305 minutes previously for Palace.

And although he is taking, on average, the same number of shots per 90 minutes (2.3), the xG statistics suggest he is more likely to score from his shots since Glasner took charge (0.29) compared with playing under his predecessors (0.14).