Masters betting, odds: 3 players to wager at Augusta National

It’s Masters week! Not only is this year’s edition of the Masters the longest yardage in tournament history (7,545), but also weather will come into play. In the early rounds, wind, rain and storms will play a role in the outcome, while cooler temperatures take over on the weekend. Due to the strength of field, course layout and weather conditions, I’m eyeing players who have distance (play mid-to-long irons well), strong iron play and a solid short game.

Here are three players who made my long list of contenders to don the green jacket.

Jordan Spieth

Top 20: -150

Top 10: +170

Top 5: +360

To win: +1600

Since winning the Masters in 2015, Spieth has four Top 20s, including a T3 in 2021. His recent stats aren’t all that eye-popping, but what’s important is that he’s showing improvements. After losing strokes consistently with his irons to close 2022, Spieth has gained strokes on approach in six straight while gaining around the green in that same span.

Known for being a positive putter, the Longhorn's best putting surface is on bentgrass. Familiarity with the course is more important to me. Considering that Spieth has played Augusta every year since 2011, ranking third in the field for strokes gained at the Masters matters. Although the course layout has changed some over the years, it still helps to know landing spots, how different weather conditions alter play and the quirks of the course.

Scottie Scheffler

Top 20: -330

Top 10: -140

Top 5: +165

To win: +700

Scheffler’s odds are not at all intriguing, but I would be a fool to not include him somehow. The reigning champ is looking to become the first player to go back-to-back at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002. Scheffler defended his title at the Phoenix Open, almost did so again in finishing T4 at the Arnold Palmer and then won the Player's Championship. Plus, he made the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.

If there is one player who could go back-to-back, it’s Scottie. He’s first in the field for ball striking, tee-to-green and total. His one problem area has been putting, and it hasn’t even been terrible. Scheffler has stayed fairly neutral with the flat stick this year. If he gains strokes in that area, good luck to everyone else.

Tony Finau

Top 20: -125

Top 10: +200

Top 5: +450

To win: +2000

I like Finau better for a Top 20 than outright, but then I’d have serious FOMO if he did well after the first round. Finau intrigues me because he was always known as the player who couldn’t close on Day 4 …until he did. Finau won the 3M Open in July after a T3 in the Charles Schwab and a second in the RBC Canadian Open — all three of which are bentgrass surfaces.

Finau’s around-the-green game has been troublesome, losing strokes in four straight, but in 2019 and 2021, he gained four strokes or better around the green at Augusta. The ability is there. With weather conditions adding volatility, Finau could be the sleeper pick.