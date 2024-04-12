Masters 2024: Rory McIlroy on 'decent' first-round 71 at Augusta

Rory McIlroy says it is "sort of embarrassing" that his one-under-par 71 was his best first round at the Masters since 2018.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman is aiming to win the one major that has eluded him and become only the sixth man to secure golf's career Grand Slam.

He carded four birdies and three bogeys on a day shortened by thunderstorms at Augusta National.

"Getting in in red numbers was decent," McIlroy said.

"I kept it together. I stuck to my gameplan."

He is five shots behind playing partner Scottie Scheffler, with leader Bryson DeChambeau - another American - one stroke further ahead.

The start of the tournament was delayed because of the weather and some players were unable to complete their opening rounds on Thursday.

"It was a little scrappy. The conditions are tricky," McIlroy said.

"It's hard to fully commit to shots out there at times. It's hard to commit to where the wind direction is at times.

"After the slow start, sort of making a few birdies around the turn was good.

"I didn't birdie two of the par fives on the back, which was a little disappointing.

"I probably turned a three-under into a one-under. But overall still not a bad score, and obviously a lot of golf left to play."

'He's so efficient with everything'

World number one and 2022 Masters winner Scheffler carded a bogey-free round of 66.

"Scottie does such a good job," McIlroy said. "It doesn't look like it's six under par, and then at the end of the day it's six under par. He's just so efficient with everything.

"If you look at Scottie compared to the rest of the field, the amount of bogey-free rounds he shoots is phenomenal.

"That's the secret to winning major championships and winning big-time golf tournaments - it's more limiting the mistakes rather than making a ton of birdies.

"I made three bogeys today, which is fine out there in these conditions, but I just need to tidy it up a little bit to try to keep up with him."

Play will resume at 12:50 BST on Friday as some players complete their first rounds.

McIlroy is scheduled to begin his second round at 18:48.