Mason Rudolph has “a great shot” at winning Steelers’ QB job, OC Matt Canada says

Mitch Trubisky is widely viewed as the favorite in the Steelers’ quarterback competition, unless rookie Kenny Pickett exceeds expectations in training camp. But there’s a third quarterback in the mix in Pittsburgh, and Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says that quarterback, Mason Rudolph, is being given every opportunity to win the job.

Canada said on 93.7 The Fan that Rudolph is very much in contention to win the job.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch. He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him,” Canada said.

Rudolph is heading into his fourth season with the Steelers, while Trubisky and Pickett are both newcomers, and Rudolph has started 10 games in Pittsburgh. Rudolph is more of a known quantity to the Steelers’ coaching staff, which might give him an edge, although the reality is that the Steelers will be disappointed if neither Trubisky nor Pickett looks good enough in camp to beat out Rudolph.

