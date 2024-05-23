Marvin Harrison Jr. signs with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected former Ohio State wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., with the No.4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but ink met paper today, making the addition official. Since the introduction of the rookie wage scale in 2011, monitoring rookie contracts hasn’t been as exciting.

It is interesting to note that Harrison is the highest draft pick in this year’s class to have signed his contract. The contract is estimated to be approximately $35.3 million with a $22.5 million signing bonus over a span of four years with a fifth year team option.

The 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is expected to make an immediate impact for Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to his four-year rookie on contract with a fifth year option. The deal is worth $35.4M with a $22.5M signing bonus. @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/gJ4Yy91Zgc — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) May 23, 2024

