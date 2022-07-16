Martin Truex Jr. wraps up Busch Light Pole Award in New Hampshire qualifying

Martin Truex Jr. won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex set the pace with a best lap of 127.113 mph in the final round of time trials, collecting the top starting spot for his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 (USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM). His first pole position this season was his second at New Hampshire and the 20th of his career.

Chase Elliott, last weekend’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is set to share the front row Sunday after posting the second-fastest lap at 126.922 mph in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kurt Busch qualified third-fastest at the 1.058-mile track, with 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace starting a career-best fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth.

Aric Almirola, defending race winner at New Hampshire, is set to start seventh in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

The 36-car field was split into two groups, with the top five in each qualifying bracket advancing to the 10-car final round. Elliott logged the best lap in Group A qualifying, and Busch was the pace-setter for Group B.

Each group had 20 minutes of practice as a prelude to the qualifying session. William Byron was fastest in the Group A session — and fastest overall — at 127.483 mph in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Teammate Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevy led Group B with a best speed of 127.091 mph, good for fourth overall.

Kyle Busch, who set the pace on the consecutive 10-lap averages chart, clocked the second-fastest lap in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 127.371 mph. Chase Briscoe was third-fast (127.223) and Truex was just behind Larson in fifth (127.011).

This story will be updated.