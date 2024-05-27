[Getty Images]

Former Wycombe Wanderers and QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth praised Russell Martin for his "tactical masterclass" against Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

"Southampton epitomised the calmness that Martin has and they stayed solid and in shape for the whole game," said Ainsworth to BBC Radio 5 Live's 72+ podcast. "They knew that when they got their opportunities they could take them and they did.

"Adam Armstrong is a serial goalscorer this season and he had three seconds of space to convert - he does not even need one! Then they held on when Leeds came at them with Martin going to a five at the back, which was a tactical masterclass. That soaked up every little bit of pressure Leeds then gave them.

"Southampton were fantastic. It was a clinical job and Martin deserves his stint in the Premier League."

