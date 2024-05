Martels Carter, Class of 2025 defensive back, commits to Kentucky football, Mark Stoops

Kentucky football landed another in-state star Saturday afternoon, as 2025 defensive back Martels Carter Jr. committed.

Carter plays for Paducah Tilghman High in Paducah.

He's a four-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, slotting in as the No. 196 player nationally and No. 16 among safeties. Carter is ranked No. 2 among 2025 prospects in Kentucky, behind only defensive lineman Javeon Campbell of Western Hills High in Frankfort.

Carter becomes the sixth commit in the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class, joining quarterbacks Stone Saunders and Brennen Ward, running back Marquise Davis, wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. and offensive lineman Tucker Kattus.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football gets commitment from defensive back Martels Carter