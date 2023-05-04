Marshawn Lynch, Lance Armstrong headline new reality show where celebrities will ... colonize Mars

An athlete-heavy contingent of celebrities is headed to Mars, sort of.

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and UFC champion-turned-wrestling star Ronda Rousey are among the 12 celebrities taking part in the new Fox series "Stars on Mars," the network announced Thursday via Deadline.

In the unscripted competition series, the celebrities will be fighting to conquer "Mars," where they will spend time in a simulated space station with conditions similar to life on the red planet. The group will compete in missions each episode and vote to send one of their crewmates home each week.

Basically, it sounds like celebrity "Survivor" in space, if that's your kind of thing. At the very least, it might be nice for Seattle Seahawks fans to see a potential alliance between former teammates Lynch and Sherman.

They taking yo boi back home. I’m on da’ way.#starsonMARS-HAWN https://t.co/6CbATB6ZOX — Marshawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) May 4, 2023

The cast will also include former "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter and musical artist Tinashe, with "Star Trek" legend William Shatner as "mission control."

The full 'Stars on Mars' cast

Lance Armstrong

Natasha Leggero

Marshawn Lynch

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Adam Rippon

Ronda Rousey

Tom Schwartz

Richard Sherman

Tinashe

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Tallulah Willis

Ariel Winter

William Shatner (mission control)

The series is reportedly set to premiere June 5 on Fox.