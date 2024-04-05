Marquez Valdes-Scantling calls Aaron Rodgers a great teammate

Marquez Valdes-Scantling remains a free agent in search of a job for 2024.

The Jets have added three former Packers receivers since Aaron Rodgers arrived, and though the Jets don't have a big need at the position now, he surely wouldn't mind reuniting.

Valdes-Scantling had 2,153 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons with Rodgers as his quarterback.

He also said he had a great relationship with Rodgers.

"Man, he's one of the greatest you'll ever find," Valdes-Scantling said of Rodgers during an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. "He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that's something that people really don't understand, because people get this perception of him that he's this diva or all about himself. That's the furthest thing from the truth."

Valdes-Scantling will be forever grateful for Rodgers as much for being a good teammate as an MVP quarterback.

"Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field," Valdes-Scantling said. "He's a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he's gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, 'Hey, I'm human too' . . . Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I'm forever indebted to him."

The Chiefs cut Valdes-Scantling after the season, saving them $12 million against their salary cap. He caught only 21 passes on 42 targets for 315 yards and a touchdown in 2023.