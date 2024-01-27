Marquette shows its depth with a 75-57 victory over Seton Hall

The Marquette men’s basketball team has shown this season that it often needs its three stars, Tyler Kolek, Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro, to play at the peak of their powers to have a dominating showing.

But the Golden Eagles showed their depth Saturday afternoon when they rolled to a 75-57 victory over Seton Hall at Fiserv Forum.

Jones was limited to five minutes because of an ankle injury and Kolek only had four points but 11 assists.

Box score: Marquette 75, Seton Hall 57

Ighodaro continued his run of stellar play with 21 points and seven rebounds. But Stevie Mitchell, Ben Gold and David Joplin came through with big performances.

MU (15-5, 6-3 Big East) won its fourth straight game and avenged a league loss to the Pirates (13-8, 6-4).

The Pirates were playing without star guard Kadary Richmond, who didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee. He missed Seton Hall’s loss at Providence on Wednesday with what head coach Shaheen Holloway would only refer to as “soreness.”

MU is also dealing with injuries. Sixth man Chase Ross remained out after suffering a separated shoulder in the first meeting with Seton Hall, and backup point guard Sean Jones is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Starting guard Kam Jones tweaked his right ankle in practice on Friday.

Jones was out several hours before the game loosening up the ankle. He made the start but was clearly hampered. Jones made his first three-pointer, then exited the game soon after that to ride an exercise bike by MU’s bench.

Jones made one more brief appearance before exiting after playing 4 minutes and 44 seconds.

Seton Hall grabbed the early lead and held on to it thanks to the Pirates’ domination on the offensive boards. The Pirates, one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, pulled down eight offensive boards in the first half and scored 12 second-chance points.

MU took its first lead at 28-27 when Ben Gold made his second three-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the first half.

Seton Hall grabbed back the advantage with two free throws.

But MU's Joplin was fouled on a three-point attempt in the waning seconds of the first half. He hit two of three free-throws to give Golden Eagles a 30-29 lead at the break.

Stevie Mitchell and Gold led MU with six points apiece at halftime.

Jaden Bediako had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Seton Hall.

Jones was not in the lineup to start the second half, but the Golden Eagles opened on a 17-4 run to take control.

Joplin started the second half with a three-pointer. A few minutes later, Gold added his third triple of the game.

The Pirates weren’t going away easily. They got back within 46-41 when Bediako dropped in a layup.

That prompted a timeout from MU head coach Shaka Smart, and the Golden Eagles responded with a short push shot from Oso Ighodaro.

Ighodaro followed that up with a one-handed, cross-court pass to Joplin for a three-pointer.

The home crowd reached a fever pitch when Mitchell hit a three-pointer, and then Joplin converted a three-point play. Ighodaro then dropped in a short jumper that gave MU the lead at 61-45.

The Golden Eagles cruised from there.

Joplin added 20 points while Mitchell had 13

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette beats Seton Hall 75-57 at Fiserv Forum