Marquette once again has a top-10 team in AP college basketball rankings

Marquette once again has a top-10 men's basketball team.

The Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) have won four straight games and checked in at No. 9 on Monday in the Associated Press top-25 rankings.

MU is 10th in the USA Today coaches poll.

(Editor's note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele ranked MU seventh in his weekly ballot).

MU was ranked in the top 10 in the first nine AP polls of the season, reaching No. 3 on Nov. 27.

But after back-to-back losses to Seton Hall and Butler, the Golden Eagles dropped as far as No. 17 on Jan. 15.

Who did Marquette beat last week?

The Golden Eagles beat DePaul, 86-73, on Wednesday with David Joplin nailing 6 three-pointers.

Then MU returned to Fiserv Forum to defeat Seton Hall, 75-57, on Saturday.

Who does Marquette play this week?

The Golden Eagles have two games on the road this week.

MU plays Villanova at Finneran Pavilion outside Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats, 87-74, on Jan. 15. That loss started a four-game skid for Villanova (11-9, 4-5).

MU has won its last two games at the Wildcats' on-campus arena.

Then on Saturday, MU plays Georgetown at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas (8-12, 1-8) are in their first season under head coach Ed Cooley.

