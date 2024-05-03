Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Athletics

Miami Marlins (9-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-17, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -135, Marlins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to end a three-game road skid.

Oakland is 7-9 at home and 15-17 overall. The Athletics have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 4-9 in road games and 9-24 overall. The Marlins have a 7-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abraham Toro leads the Athletics with a .264 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and 11 RBI. Tyler Nevin is 14-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has eight doubles, a triple and five RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-29 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .206 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.