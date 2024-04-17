Mark Vientos drives in four runs, Christian Scott strikes out seven in win for Syracuse Mets

Mark Vientos continues to rake down in Triple-A and Christian Scott made another impressive start as the Syracuse Mets beat Charlotte, 9-2, on Tuesday night.

The right-handed slugger picked Syracuse up when they were down 2-0 in the sixth inning. A two-run single knotted things up but he wasn't done. In the seventh with Syracuse up 4-2, Vientos cleared the bases with a triple, his first of the young season. Vientos finished 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored.

In 15 games, Vientos is slashing .296/.397/.537 and now has 14 RBI.

On the mound was Scott who was coming off a 10-strikeout performance. While he didn't reach those heights, the 24-year-old struck out seven but went further than he has all season. On Tuesday, Scott pitched 5.1 innings and gave up two runs and three hits while walking two.

Scott is now 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA with a 0.19 WHIP.

Jiman Choi drove in three and finished 2-for-2 with two walks with the other two runs coming off the bats of Trayce Thompson (1-for-4, BB) and catcher Joe Hudson (0-for-2, 2 BB).

The Syracuse Mets continue their road trip in Charlotte on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.