Mariners try to keep home win streak alive, host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (14-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, three strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (2-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -159, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Seattle has an 8-6 record in home games and a 14-12 record overall. The Mariners have gone 6-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 5-9 record on the road and a 12-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 27 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has four home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI while hitting .244 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 18-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has five doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .288 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .250 batting average, 1.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.