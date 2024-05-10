Mariners start 3-game series at home against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (18-21, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-18, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -145, Athletics +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics on Friday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 20-18 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Mariners have a 7-4 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland has an 18-21 record overall and an 8-8 record in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has four doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .348 for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 5-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .209 for the Athletics. Abraham Toro is 17-for-40 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: day-to-day (finger), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.