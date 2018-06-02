Maria Sharapova credits hitting session with Rafael Nadal as she swats aside Karolina Pliskova at French Open

Maria Sharapova celebrates victory over Karolina Pliskova - AFP

After delivering one of her most dominant performances since her doping ban – a 6-2, 6-1 victory over sixth seed Karolina Pliskova – Maria Sharapova spoke of the inspirational effects of a recent hitting session with Rafael Nadal.

It was in Rome, just over a fortnight ago, that Sharapova realised that she was following Nadal onto the practice court, and decided to ask him whether he would hit balls with her once he had finished. He agreed, and they spent a couple of minutes rallying at three-quarter intensity.

“I love the spirit that he carries on with, the focus,” said Sharapova. “He only knows how to go at 100 per cent. In Rome, he was practising for three hours a day. He knows that that's what works for him and he's going to deliver that no matter his age, no matter the injuries. That's incredibly admirable, because the older you get in this sport, the more physical it is, the tougher on the body.”

Over the last 12 or 13 months, Sharapova’s own body has been showing the strain of a decade and a half on the tour. Last year, she missed both Roland Garros and Wimbledon – where she would have had to go through qualifying – because of a thigh strain she picked up in Rome. Then a persistent forearm injury bothered her through the early part of this season, raising the question of how long she would be prepared to struggle on as a fringe member of the world's top 50.

It was the clay – formerly Sharapova’s least favourite surface – that triggered her revival. These days, the Russian-turned-American is at her most comfortable in these European conditions, and after reaching the quarter-finals of Madrid and the semi-finals of Rome, she arrived in Paris in good heart. The progression might even hint at a possible place in the final here.

Pliskova bore the brunt of Sharapova’s intensity on Saturday. This was meant to be a contest between two heavy servers but the Czech managed only a single ace – and just five winners in all – as she was swept aside in a mere 59 minutes. Sharapova even played a perfect drop shot in the penultimate game, a tactic that is rarely spotted in her fast-paced, power-heavy arsenal, but which showed how much confidence was flowing through her body.

“I came into Europe and Stuttgart with not a great record, not playing great tennis with a lot of injuries, and have been able to turn that around a little bit,” said Sharapova afterwards. “I have been able to put myself in this position of playing better tennis. That's what I continue to work for, of course. You don't put those hours on the back courts in Bradenton-fricking-Florida to just show up at events like this and not bring it.

“These are the types of occasions where you want to play really good, solid tennis against a top-10 player that's been playing extremely well. When you're able to deliver that on a grand-slam stage, I think it makes it extra special.”

Nadal also has positive memories of his brief hit with Sharapova in Rome. “It was a good practice for me [because] I won the tournament there,” he said with a grin. “Was good fun, yeah. Am ready to do it again any time.”

Yet it is hardly as if Nadal needs to rebuild his confidence. He lost only a single clay-court match on his way into the French Open, against Dominic Thiem in Madrid, and there was no sense of any let-up on Saturday as he trounced Richard Gasquet by a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

These two players are direct contemporaries, born 15 days apart in 1986, who came up together in the junior ranks. But in 16 matches between them, Gasquet has yet to register a win.

In the build-up to this latest match, Gasquet remembered an early meeting with Nadal in Monte Carlo. “At the end, I was with my dad and I said, ‘He is likely to win an enormous number of grand slams. The guy is monstrous’. I didn’t expect him to win 10 French Opens, but in any case, I would have bet on five or six without hesitation.”

Monstrous is about right, as Nadal added another notch to his 82-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He moves on to a fourth-round meeting with world No 70 Maximilian Marterer on Monday.