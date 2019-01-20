Marcus Smart loses his mind in altercation with Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry after ejection

Marcus Smart is known across the NBA for his lack of chill, but the Boston Celtics guard might have taken that reputation a little too far on Saturday.

A verbal squabble between Smart and Atlanta Hawks wing DeAndre’ Bembry quickly escalated into Smart charging toward his opponent and having to be forcibly removed from the Celtics’ game against the Hawks.

That came after Smart’s second technical foul of the night, earning him an automatic ejection and leaving him with four points on 1-of-4 shooting and four assists in 17 minutes. Bembry also earned a technical foul for his role in the argument.

Smart might be facing a suspension given that he seemed ready to start a brawl, but he could have been looking at a much stiffer penalty had it not been for the efforts of veteran teammate Al Horford pulling him away from Bembry and Jayson Tatum jumping in to stop him.

Marcus Smart had some words for the Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry. Then he had some other stuff. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

