Marcus Phillips scheduled for first start at Tennessee

No. 3 Tennessee (30-6, 10-5 SEC) will host Bellarmine (6-29, 5-10 ASUN) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball poll.

Sophomore Marcus Phillips (0-0) is slated to make his first start at Tennessee against Bellarmine. He has appeared in eight contests during his first season with the Vols in 2024, recording eight strikeouts and a 1.35 ERA.

Phillips earned his first career save by retiring the final two batters against Illinois on March 8.

Phillips transferred to Tennessee from Iowa Western Community College ahead of the 2024 campaign. He is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

