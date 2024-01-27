Marcus Freeman Checks Out Indianapolis Prospect’s Basketball Game

Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a fantastic start as most outlets have the Fighting Irish ranked as the top class nationally. It’s clearly early and Notre Dame is a program that usually falls the closer to signing day we get, so the importance of stacking a strong class early is that much more important.

With all of that in mind, Marcus Freeman is doing his best to continue to load up the Fighting Irish secondary. He was in Indianapolis on Friday night to take in Ben Davis High School’s basketball game. There he watched Notre Dame target Mark Zackery.

Zackery is listed as a four-star prospect on 247Sports. The outlet ranks him as the 62nd overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class while the 247Sports composite ranks him 179th overall.

Let’s go Irish! @NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman taking in a BB game at @GiantAthletics to see Giant two-sport star Mark Zackery pic.twitter.com/oq4Tt8cUae — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) January 27, 2024

You can see Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph seated next to Freeman.

Zackery named Notre Dame as one of his 10 finalists earlier this month and was on campus for junior weekend last weekend.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire