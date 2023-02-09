March Madness: Six SEC programs expected to make the cut per ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi

With only one month until the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the college basketball season is really beginning to heat up. ESPN lead bracketology analyst and college basketball expert, Joe Lunardi, breaks down his expectations for the tournament by conference.

The Big Ten currently leads the way with a projected nine bids and three teams on the bubble. As for the SEC, they currently are expected to land six teams in the tournament with three on the bubble. The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the way for the SEC as they are likely going to be a one-seed.

The Tide is currently in pursuit of their second regular season SEC title in the past three years under head coach Nate Oats. Alabama will host the Florida Gators tonight before two massive games against Auburn and Tennessee in the coming week.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire