March Madness predictions 5.0: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for Big Ten basketball teams

The number of days remaining until the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed can now be counted on a single hand.

March Madness is officially upon us.

Across the country, conference tournaments have either already begun, are set to start in the coming days or, in a select few cases, have already wrapped up.

With the Big Ten Tournament set to tip off in Minneapolis on Wednesday, the league is holding relatively steady, with six projected representatives in the 68-team field. Purdue continues to lead that group, with a No. 3 national ranking in the most recent USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and a No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament locked up.

Where do the conference’s other teams fall? Here’s the projected bracket and which Big Ten teams made the cut:

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Note: This projections do not take into account games that took place on Monday, March 11.

** Participating in a play-in game

Last four in

Virginia

Colorado

Seton Hall

St. John’s

First four out

Indiana State

Wake Forest

Pitt

Providence

No. 1 seeds

Houston (28-3, 15-3 Big 12) : NET No. 1 | KenPom No. 1

UConn (28-3, 18-2 Big East) : NET No. 3 | KenPom No. 2

Purdue (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten) : NET No. 2 | KenPom No. 3

North Carolina (25-6, 17-3 ACC): NET No. 7 | KenPom No. 8

The Boilermakers wrapped up an outright Big Ten regular-season championship with a 77-71 victory last Tuesday at Illinois and finished off the season strong by taking care of business against Wisconsin at home. As winners of 13 of its past 14, coach Matt Painter’s team has firmly established itself as one of the top three teams in the sport. At this point, not even a loss to Michigan State or Minnesota in their conference tournament opener can knock them off the No. 1 seed line.

No. 2 seeds

Tennessee (24-7, 14-4 SEC) : NET No. 5 | KenPom No. 5

Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) : NET No. 4 | KenPom No. 6

Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) : NET No. 9 | KenPom No. 12

Marquette (23-8, 14-6 Big East): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 13

No. 3 seeds

Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) : NET No. 10 | KenPom No. 7

Creighton (23-8, 14-6 Big East) : NET No. 11 | KenPom No. 9

Kentucky (23-8, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 19 | KenPom No. 17

Baylor (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 14 | KenPom No. 14

No. 4 seeds

Illinois (23-8, 14-6 Big Ten) : NET No. 15 | KenPom No. 10

Kansas (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 18 | KenPom No. 18

Auburn (24-7, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 6 | KenPom No. 4

Alabama (21-10, 13-5 SEC): NET No. 8 | KenPom No. 11

The Fighting Illini very nearly picked up a signature win that could have vaulted them up a seed line, but ultimately fell short against Purdue. Illinois’ two losses this season to the Boilermakers came by only a combined 11 points. It ended the regular season on a strong note too, going on the road to win by 12 against an Iowa team desperately fighting for its NCAA Tournament life. Depending on results from other leagues, a run to the Big Ten championship game or a conference tournament title could very well move the Illini up a seed line, if not two.

No. 5 seeds

BYU (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) : NET No. 12 | KenPom No. 16

South Carolina (25-6, 13-5 SEC) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 43

Utah State (26-5, 14-4 Mountain West) : NET No. 32 | KenPom: 44

Texas Tech (22-9, 11-7 Big 12): NET No. 30 | KenPom No. 25

No. 6 seeds

San Diego State (22-9, 11-7 Mountain West) : NET No. 20 | KenPom No. 20

Dayton (24-6, 14-4 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 21| KenPom: 28

Wisconsin (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) : NET No. 22 | KenPom No. 21

Clemson (21-10, 11-9 ACC): NET No. 26 | KenPom No. 24

While their most recent loss was understandable, and perhaps even commendable, the Badgers’ 78-70 setback last Sunday at Purdue dropped their record since the start of February to 3-8. Its overall resume is still solid, with four Quad 1 wins and no Quad 3 or Quad 4 losses, but Wisconsin continues to trend in a bad direction at the worst possible time.

No. 7 seeds

Washington State (23-8, 14-6 Pac-12) : NET No. 45 | KenPom No. 45

Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1 West Coast) : NET No. 17 | KenPom No. 22

Nevada (26-6, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 31

Florida (21-10, 11-7 SEC): NET No. 35 | KenPom No. 30

No. 8 seeds

Boise State (22-9, 13-5 Mountain West) : NET No. 23 | KenPom No. 38

Florida Atlantic (24-7, 14-4 American Athletic) : NET No. 34 | KenPom No. 37

Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 24 | KenPom: No. 23

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2 West Coast Conference): NET No. 16 | KenPom No. 15

No. 9 seeds

Colorado State (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West) : NET No. 36 | KenPom No. 36

TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) : NET No. 40 | KenPom No. 33

Michigan State (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) : NET No. 25 | KenPom No. 19

Nebraska (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten): NET No. 37 | KenPom No. 32

A four-point Senior Night victory likely guarded the Spartans from any further consternation about their tournament chances, but a one-point loss last Sunday at Indiana prevented them from improving their standing. Though the metrics love coach Tom Izzo’s team, an already disappointing regular season ended with four losses in the last five games.

The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, continue their rise. Nebraska had little trouble with Big Ten cellar-dwellers Rutgers and Michigan last week, winning those contests by a combined 26 points. A win against either Indiana, Penn State or Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals would give it its most wins in a season since 1990-91. Even if they lose in that opening game, it’s difficult to imagine the Huskers missing out on the Big Dance.

No. 10 seeds

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) : NET No. 50 | KenPom No. 42

Oklahoma (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) : NET No. 43 | KenPom No. 40

Mississippi State (19-12, 8-10 SEC) : NET No. 42 | KenPom No. 39

New Mexico (22-9, 10-8 Mountain West): NET No. 28 | KenPom No. 34

Barring something truly unexpected, the Wildcats will head to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years for the first time in program history. After failing to make the tournament in each of its first 111 seasons as a program, Northwestern will be in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past eight years. Remarkable work from coach Chris Collins.

No. 11 seeds

Drake (28-6, 16-4 Missouri Valley) : NET No. 47 | KenPom No. 50

Princeton (23-3, 11-2 Ivy) : NET No. 48 | KenPom No. 57

Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC)** : NET No. 51 | KenPom No. 66

Colorado (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12)** : NET No. 27 | KenPom No. 27

Seton Hall (20-11, 13-7 Big East)** : NET No. 62, KenPom No. 56

St. John’s (19-12, 11-9 Big East)**: NET No. 39 | KenPom No. 31

No. 12 seeds

Grand Canyon (27-4, 17-3 Western Athletic) : NET No. 53 | KenPom No. 55

South Florida (23-6, 16-2 American Athletic) : NET No. 78 | KenPom No. 88

Richmond (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic 10) : NET No. 71 | KenPom No. 81

James Madison (30-3, 15-3 Sun Belt): NET No. 55 | KenPom No. 68

No. 13 seeds

McNeese (28-3, 17-1 Southland): NET No. 58 | KenPom No. 65

Samford (28-5, 15-3 Southern) : NET No. 74 | KenPom No. 80

UC Irvine (24-8, 17-3 Big West) : NET No. 73 | KenPom No. 73

Charleston (25-7, 15-3 Colonial Athletic): NET No. 100 | KenPom No. 100

No. 14 seeds

Vermont (26-6, 15-1 America East) : NET No. 103 | KenPom No. 103

Morehead State (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley) : NET No. 106 | KenPom No. 112

Toledo (20-11, 14-4 Mid-American) : NET No. 128 | KenPom No. 133

Oakland (21-11, 15-5 Horizon): NET No. 129 | KenPom No. 137

No. 15 seeds

Colgate (24-9, 16-2 Patriot): NET No. 131 | KenPom No. 149

Montana (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky) : NET No. 136 | KenPom No. 155

South Dakota State (20-12, 12-4 Summit): NET No. 146 | KenPom No. 141

Sam Houston State (20-11, 13-3 Conference USA): NET No. 153 | KenPom No. 143

No. 16 seeds

Quinnipiac (23-8, 15-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic) : NET No. 168 | KenPom No. 175

Longwood (21-13, 6-10 Big South) : NET No. 160 | KenPom No. 158

Stetson (22-12, 11-5 ASUN)** : NET No. 209 | KenPom No. 214

Merrimack (21-11, 13-3 Northeast)** : NET No. 200 | KenPom No. 200

Norfolk State (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic)** : NET No. 221 | KenPom No. 237

Grambling (17-14, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic)**: NET No. 293 | KenPom No. 286

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: March Madness predictions 5.0: 2024 NCAA Tournament bracketology for Big Ten