How to Watch the 2024 March Madness Championship Game Online

Quick Answer: Fans can stream the March Madness championship game online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream, or with a subscription to Max + B/R Sports or Sling.

The Madness is about to end.

This year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game is here, pitting No. 1 Purdue against No. 1 UConn. A win for Connecticut would make the Huskies the eight college program to have back-to-back national championship wins, while Purdue is hoping for its first-ever national title.

If you still need a good way to watch the March Madness championship game, read on. Below is a full guide on where and how to watch every March Madness game, whether you’re watching with cable or you’re livestreaming the NCAA Tournament online.

What Channel Is the March Madness Championship Game On?

The 2024 March Madness championship game is being broadcast on TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

How Can I Stream March Madness Final Four Without Cable?

Don’t have cable? You still have a few ways to watch the March Madness championship game live. Live TV streaming services are a great option, and Max with B/R Sports is also streaming the game as well. Here’s a full breakdown of all your options for watching the final March Madness game online this year:

Stream March Madness Championship Game on DirecTV Stream

If you want to watch every March Madness game online, all in one place, a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream is your best bet. DirecTV Stream carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in its most affordable plan, the Entertainment package. DirecTV Stream subscriptions start with a five-day free trial, and then payment will kick in at $79.99 a month.

Stream March Madness Championship Game on Max + B/R Sports

Max will also be offering March Madness livestreams this year, but you’ll need the B/R Sports add-on to access them. This add-on normally costs an extra $9.99 a month, but Max is offering it for free right now through the end of the NCAA Tournament. If you get Max + B/R Sports and use it in tandem with Paramount+ with Showtime above, you’ll be able to stream every March Madness game.

Stream March Madness Championship Game on Hulu + Live TV

Another streaming service that you can use to watch every March Madness game online is Hulu + Live TV, which carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in its lineup of 90+ channels. The service costs $76.99 a month (no free trial, unfortunately) and also includes subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand).

Stream March Madness Final Four Games on Sling

Sling carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in its Blue package, making it another good option for watching (almost) every March Madness game. You won’t get games shown on CBS, but the upside is that Sling is relatively affordable: The Blue package costs just $40 a month.

Can I Stream March Madness for Free?

If you want to watch the March Madness championship game for free, we suggest taking advantage of the five-day free trial offered by DirecTV Stream. You’ll be able to watch the final game without paying, as long as you cancel the free trial before it ends. Alternatively, if you have a digital antenna like this one, you’ll be able to watch March Madness games on CBS for free.

When Is the 2024 March Madness Championship?

The 2024 March Madness championship game is happening this Monday, April 8. The game is slated for 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT.

