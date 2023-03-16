March Madness: Kansas coach Bill Self to miss game vs. Howard

Kansas coach Bill Self will not be on the bench of the team’s NCAA tournament game against Howard on Thursday.

The school said Thursday morning that Self “continues to progress well” after he had a heart catheterization and two stents put in last week. The heart procedure caused Self to miss the Big 12 tournament.

Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts will be the team’s acting head coach in Self’s absence. He was the acting head coach during the Big 12 tournament and at the beginning of the year when Self served a suspension. Roberts spoke to the media in the head coach capacity on Wednesday as Kansas practiced ahead of the tournament.

Self, 60, was released from the hospital on Sunday and traveled to Des Moines, the site of KU’s game on Thursday. The Jayhawks will play Saturday against either Arkansas or Illinois if they win as expected over the Bison. The defending national champions are the No. 1 seed in the West Region and the No. 2 favorite to win the NCAA tournament.

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title with a 27-7 record but lost the Big 12 tournament title game to Texas. It was their second loss to the Longhorns in eight days and those two defeats might have cost KU the chance to play in the Midwest region and a significant home-court advantage later in the tournament. The Midwest Regional is in Kansas City. The West Regional is scheduled for Las Vegas.