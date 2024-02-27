March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
It's almost that time of year. March is around the corner, which means one thing: March Madness.
From Selection Sunday, which falls on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) this year, until the champions cut down the nets, the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be top of mind for sports fans.
Last year, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers claimed their respective national titles. Where do those schools rank in the history of the men's and women's NCAA tournament — which dates back to 1939 for the men and 1982 for the women?
Here's everything you need to know regarding March Madness history, including past winners, most titles, most Final Four appearances, winningest coaches, Most Outstanding Player Award winners and more.
Which schools have the most Final Four appearances in history?
North Carolina leads the way on the men's side with 21 Final Four appearances, followed by UCLA with 18 and then Duke and Kentucky with 17 each.
On the women's side, UConn has advanced to 22 Final Fours, followed by Tennessee with 18, Stanford at 15 and Louisiana Tech at 10.
Which coach has the most titles in March Madness history?
UCLA head coach John Wooden holds the record for men's NCAA championships with 10, followed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski at five and then Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp with four.
However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has the overall record with 11. Tennessee's Pat Summit is right behind him with eight on the women's side.
Which schools have the most March Madness titles?
On the men's side, UCLA has the most March Madness titles with 11, but the Bruins haven't won one since 1995. Kentucky is behind them with eight, having last won in 2012, followed by North Carolina with six (last won in 2017).
On the women's side, UConn also has 11 titles, having last won it all in 2016. After the Huskies, Tennessee has eight (last won in 2008) and then Baylor (last won in 2019) and Stanford (last won in 2021) have three apiece.
Complete list of men’s March Madness champions
YEAR
MEN'S CHAMP (RECORD)
RUNNER-UP
2023
UConn (31-8)
San Diego State
2022
Kansas (34-6)
North Carolina
2021
Baylor (28-2)
Gonzaga
2020
Canceled due to Covid-19
--
2019
Virginia (35-3)
Texas Tech
2018
Villanova (36-4)
Michigan
2017
North Carolina (33-7)
Gonzaga
2016
Villanova (35-5)
North Carolina
2015
Duke (35-4)
Wisconsin
2014
Connecticut (32-8)
Kentucky
2013
Louisville (35-5)* (Later vacated)
Michigan
2012
Kentucky (38-2)
Kansas
2011
Connecticut (32-9)
Butler
2010
Duke (35-5)
Butler
2009
North Carolina (34-4)
Michigan State
2008
Kansas (37-3)
Memphis
2007
Florida (35-5)
Ohio State
2006
Florida (33-6)
UCLA
2005
North Carolina (33-4)
Illinois
2004
Connecticut (33-6)
Georgia Tech
2003
Syracuse (30-5)
Kansas
2002
Maryland (32-4)
2001
Duke (35-4)
Arizona
2000
Michigan State (32-7)
Florida
1999
Connecticut (34-2)
Duke
1998
Kentucky (35-4)
Utah
1997
Arizona (25-9)
Kentucky
1996
Kentucky (34-2)
Syracuse
1995
UCLA (31-2)
Arkansas
1994
Arkansas (31-3)
Duke
1993
North Carolina (34-4)
Michigan
1992
Duke (34-2)
Michigan
1991
Duke (32-7)
Kansas
1990
UNLV (35-5)
Duke
1989
Michigan (30-7)
Seton Hall
1988
Kansas (27-11)
Oklahoma
1987
Indiana (30-4)
Syracuse
1986
Louisville (32-7)
Duke
1985
Villanova (25-10)
Georgetown
1984
Georgetown (34-3)
1983
North Carolina State (26-10)
Houston
1982
North Carolina (32-2)
Georgetown
1981
Indiana (26-9)
North Carolina
1980
Louisville (33-3)
UCLA
1979
Michigan State (26-6)
Indiana State
1978
Kentucky (30-2)
Duke
1977
Marquette (25-7)
North Carolina
1976
Indiana (32-0)
Michigan
1975
UCLA (28-3)
Kentucky
1974
North Carolina State (30-1)
Marquette
1973
UCLA (30-0)
Memphis State
1972
UCLA (30-0)
Florida State
1971
UCLA (29-1)
Villanova
1970
UCLA (28-2)
Jacksonville
1969
UCLA (29-1)
Purdue
1968
UCLA (29-1)
North Carolina
1967
UCLA (30-0)
Dayton
1966
UTEP (28-1)
Kentucky
1965
UCLA (28-2)
Michigan
1964
UCLA (30-0)
Duke
1963
Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)
Cincinnati
1962
Cincinnati (29-2)
Ohio State
1961
Cincinnati (27-3)
Ohio State
1960
Ohio State (25-3)
California
1959
California (25-4)
West Virginia
1958
Kentucky (23-6)
Seattle
1957
North Carolina (32-0)
Kansas
1956
San Francisco (29-0)
Iowa
1955
San Francisco (28-1)
LaSalle
1954
La Salle (26-4)
Bradley
1953
Indiana (23-3)
Kansas
1952
Kansas (28-3)
St. John's
1951
Kentucky (32-2)
Kansas State
1950
CCNY (24-5)
Bradley
1949
Kentucky (32-2)
Oklahoma A&M
1948
Kentucky (36-3)
Baylor
1947
Holy Cross (27-3)
Oklahoma
1946
Oklahoma State (31-2)
North Carolina
1945
Oklahoma State (27-4)
NYU
1944
Utah (21-4)
Dartmouth
1943
Wyoming (31-2)
Georgetown
1942
Stanford (28-4)
Dartmouth
1941
Wisconsin (20-3)
Washington State
1940
Indiana (20-3)
Kansas
1939
Oregon (29-5)
Ohio State
Complete list of women’s March Madness champions
YEAR
WOMEN'S CHAMP (RECORD)
RUNNER-UP
2023
LSU (34-2)
Iowa
2022
South Carolina (35-2)
UConn
2021
Stanford (31-2)
Arizona
2020
Canceled due to Covid-19
--
2019
Baylor (37-1)
Notre Dame
2018
Notre Dame (34-3)
Mississippi State
2017
South Carolina (33-4)
Mississippi State
2016
Connecticut (38-0)
Syracuse
2015
Connecticut (38-1)
Notre Dame
2014
Connecticut (40-0)
Notre Dame
2013
Connecticut (35-4)
Louisville
2012
Baylor (40-0)
Notre Dame
2011
Texas A&M (33-5)
Notre Dame
2010
Connecticut (39-0)
Stanford
2009
Connecticut (39-0)
Louisville
2008
Tennessee (36-2)
Stanford
2007
Tennessee (34-3)
Rutgers
2006
Maryland (34-4)
Duke
2005
Baylor (33-3)
Michigan State
2004
Connecticut (31-4)
Tennessee
2003
Connecticut (37-1)
Tennessee
2002
Connecticut (39-0)
Oklahoma
2001
Notre Dame (34-2)
Purdue
2000
Connecticut (36-1)
Tennessee
1999
Purdue (34-1)
Duke
1998
Tennessee (39-0)
Louisiana Tech
1997
Tennessee (29-10)
Old Dominion
1996
Tennessee (32-4)
Georgia
1995
Connecticut (35-0)
Tennessee
1994
North Carolina (33-2)
Louisiana Tech
1993
Texas Tech (31-3)
Ohio State
1992
Stanford (30-3)
Western Kentucky
1991
Tennessee (30-5)
Virginia
1990
Stanford (32-1)
Auburn
1989
Tennessee (35-2)
Auburn
1988
Louisiana Tech (32-2)
Auburn
1987
Tennessee (28-6)
Louisiana Tech
1986
Texas (34-0)
Southern California
1985
Old Dominion (31-3)
Georgia
1984
Southern California (29-4)
Tennessee
1983
Southern California (31-2)
Louisiana Tech
1982
Louisiana Tech (35-1)
Cheyney
Has any player won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards?
In the history of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments, only 10 players have won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards. UConn's Breanna Stewart holds the record with four, winning it in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. UCLA's Lew Alcindor (better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) is the only other to have more than two, having won it in 1967, 1968 and 1969.
Men’s MOP
Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M (1945, 1946)
Alex Groza, Kentucky (1948, 1949)
Jerry Lucas, Ohio State (1960, 1961)
Lew Alcindor, UCLA (1967, 1968, 1969)
Bill Walton, UCLA (1972, 1973)
Women’s MOP
Cheryl Miller, USC (1983, 1984)
Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (1997, 1998)
Diana Taurasi, UConn (2003, 2004)
Candace Parker, Tennessee (2007, 2008)
Breanna Stewart, UConn (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Complete list of men’s Most Outstanding Players (1939-2023)
YEAR
NAME
SCHOOL
2023
UConn
2022
Kansas
2021
Baylor
2019
Kyle Guy
Virginia
2018
Villanova
2017
Joel Berry II
North Carolina
2016
Villanova
2015
Duke
2014
UConn
2013
Louisville*
2012
Kentucky
2011
UConn
2010
Kyler Singler
Duke
2009
North Carolina
2008
Kansas
2007
Florida
2006
Florida
2005
Sean May
North Carolina
2004
UConn
2003
Syracuse
2002
Juan Dixon
Maryland
2001
Duke
2000
Mateen Cleaves
Michigan State
1999
Richard Hamilton
UConn
1998
Jeff Sheppard
Kentucky
1997
Miles Simon
Arizona
1996
Tony Delk
Kentucky
1995
Ed O'Bannon
UCLA
1994
Corliss Williamson
Arkansas
1993
Donald Williams
North Carolina
1992
Bobby Hurley
Duke
1991
Christian Laettner
Duke
1990
Anderson Hunt
UNLV
1989
Glen Rice
Michigan
1988
Danny Manning
Kansas
1987
Keith Smart
Indiana
1986
Pervis Ellison
Louisville
1985
Ed Pinckney
Villanova
1984
Patrick Ewing
Georgetown
1983
Akeem Olajuwon
Houston
1982
James Worthy
North Carolina
1981
Isiah Thomas
Indiana
1980
Darrell Griffith
Louisville
1979
Magic Johnson
Michigan State
1978
Jack Givens
Kentucky
1977
Butch Lee
Marquette
1976
Kent Benson
Indiana
1975
Richard Washington
UCLA
1974
David Thompson
NC State
1973
Bill Walton
UCLA
1972
Bill Walton
UCLA
1971
Vacated
N/A
1970
Sidney Wicks
UCLA
1969
Lew Alcindor
UCLA
1968
Lew Alcindor
UCLA
1967
Lew Alcindor
UCLA
1966
Jerry Chambers
Utah
1965
Bill Bradley
Princeton
1964
Walt Hazzard
UCLA
1963
Art Heyman
Duke
1962
Paul Hogue
Cincinnati
1961
Jerry Lucas
Ohio State
1960
Jerry Lucas
Ohio State
1959
Jerry West
West Virginia
1958
Elgin Baylor
Seattle
1957
Wilt Chamberlain
Kansas
1956
Hal Lear
Temple
1955
Bill Russell
San Francisco
1954
Tom Gola
La Salle
1953
B.H. Born
Kansas
1952
Clyde Lovellette
Kansas
1951
Bill Spivey
Kentucky
1950
Irwin Dambrot
CCNY
1949
Alex Groza
Kentucky
1948
Alex Groza
Kentucky
1947
George Kaftan
Holy Cross
1946
Bob Kurland
Oklahoma A&M
1945
Bob Kurland
Oklahoma A&M
1944
Arnie Ferrin
Utah
1943
Ken Sailors
Wyoming
1942
Howie Dallmar
Stanford
1941
John Kotz
Wisconsin
1940
Marvin Huffman
Indiana
1939
Jimmy Hull
Ohio State
Complete list of women’s Most Outstanding Players (1982-2023)
YEAR
PLAYER
SCHOOL
2023
Angel Reese
LSU
2022
Aliyah Boston
South Carolina
2021
Haley Jones
Stanford
2019
Chloe Jackson
Baylor
2018
Arike Ogunbowale
Notre Dame
2017
A'ja Wilson
South Carolina
2016
Breanna Stewart
Connecticut
2015
Breanna Stewart
Connecticut
2014
Breanna Stewart
Connecticut
2013
Breanna Stewart
Connecticut
2012
Brittney Griner
Baylor
2011
Danielle Adams
Texas A&M
2010
Maya Moore
Connecticut
2009
Tina Charles
Connecticut
2008
Candace Parker
Tennessee
2007
Candace Parker
Tennessee
2006
Laura Harper
Maryland
2005
Sophia Young
Baylor
2004
Diana Taurasi
Connecticut
2003
Diana Taurasi
Connecticut
2002
Swin Cash
Connecticut
2001
Ruth Riley
Notre Dame
2000
Shea Ralph
Connecticut
1999
Ukari Figgs
Purdue
1998
Chamique Holdsclaw
Tennessee
1997
Chamique Holdsclaw
Tennessee
1996
Michelle Marciniak
Tennessee
1995
Rebecca Lobo
Connecticut
1994
Charlotte Smith
North Carolina
1993
Sheryl Swoopes
Texas Tech
1992
Molly Goodenbour
Stanford
1991
Dawn Staley
Virginia
1990
Jennifer Azzi
Stanford
1989
Bridgette Gordon
Tennessee
1988
Erica Westbrooks
Louisiana Tech
1987
Tonya Edwards
Tennessee
1986
Clarissa Davis
Texas
1985
Tracy Claxton
Old Dominion
1984
Cheryl Miller
Southern Cal
1983
Cheryl Miller
Southern Cal
1982
Janice Lawrence
Louisiana Tech