March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more

NBC Sports
·9 min read

It's almost that time of year. March is around the corner, which means one thing: March Madness.

From Selection Sunday, which falls on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) this year, until the champions cut down the nets, the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be top of mind for sports fans.

Last year, Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers claimed their respective national titles. Where do those schools rank in the history of the men's and women's NCAA tournament — which dates back to 1939 for the men and 1982 for the women?

Here's everything you need to know regarding March Madness history, including past winners, most titles, most Final Four appearances, winningest coaches, Most Outstanding Player Award winners and more.

Which schools have the most Final Four appearances in history?

North Carolina leads the way on the men's side with 21 Final Four appearances, followed by UCLA with 18 and then Duke and Kentucky with 17 each.

On the women's side, UConn has advanced to 22 Final Fours, followed by Tennessee with 18, Stanford at 15 and Louisiana Tech at 10.

Which coach has the most titles in March Madness history?

UCLA head coach John Wooden holds the record for men's NCAA championships with 10, followed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski at five and then Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp with four.

However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has the overall record with 11. Tennessee's Pat Summit is right behind him with eight on the women's side.

Which schools have the most March Madness titles?

On the men's side, UCLA has the most March Madness titles with 11, but the Bruins haven't won one since 1995. Kentucky is behind them with eight, having last won in 2012, followed by North Carolina with six (last won in 2017).

On the women's side, UConn also has 11 titles, having last won it all in 2016. After the Huskies, Tennessee has eight (last won in 2008) and then Baylor (last won in 2019) and Stanford (last won in 2021) have three apiece.

Complete list of men’s March Madness champions

YEAR

MEN'S CHAMP (RECORD)

RUNNER-UP

2023

UConn (31-8)

San Diego State

2022

Kansas (34-6)

North Carolina

2021

Baylor (28-2)

Gonzaga

2020

Canceled due to Covid-19

--

2019

Virginia (35-3)

Texas Tech

2018

Villanova (36-4)

Michigan

2017

North Carolina (33-7)

Gonzaga

2016

Villanova (35-5)

North Carolina

2015

Duke (35-4)

Wisconsin

2014

Connecticut (32-8)

Kentucky

2013

Louisville (35-5)* (Later vacated)

Michigan

2012

Kentucky (38-2)

Kansas

2011

Connecticut (32-9)

Butler

2010

Duke (35-5)

Butler

2009

North Carolina (34-4)

Michigan State

2008

Kansas (37-3)

Memphis

2007

Florida (35-5)

Ohio State

2006

Florida (33-6)

UCLA

2005

North Carolina (33-4)

Illinois

2004

Connecticut (33-6)

Georgia Tech

2003

Syracuse (30-5)

Kansas

2002

Maryland (32-4)

Indiana

2001

Duke (35-4)

Arizona

2000

Michigan State (32-7)

Florida

1999

Connecticut (34-2)

Duke

1998

Kentucky (35-4)

Utah

1997

Arizona (25-9)

Kentucky

1996

Kentucky (34-2)

Syracuse

1995

UCLA (31-2)

Arkansas

1994

Arkansas (31-3)

Duke

1993

North Carolina (34-4)

Michigan

1992

Duke (34-2)

Michigan

1991

Duke (32-7)

Kansas

1990

UNLV (35-5)

Duke

1989

Michigan (30-7)

Seton Hall

1988

Kansas (27-11)

Oklahoma

1987

Indiana (30-4)

Syracuse

1986

Louisville (32-7)

Duke

1985

Villanova (25-10)

Georgetown

1984

Georgetown (34-3)

Houston

1983

North Carolina State (26-10)

Houston

1982

North Carolina (32-2)

Georgetown

1981

Indiana (26-9)

North Carolina

1980

Louisville (33-3)

UCLA

1979

Michigan State (26-6)

Indiana State

1978

Kentucky (30-2)

Duke

1977

Marquette (25-7)

North Carolina

1976

Indiana (32-0)

Michigan

1975

UCLA (28-3)

Kentucky

1974

North Carolina State (30-1)

Marquette

1973

UCLA (30-0)

Memphis State

1972

UCLA (30-0)

Florida State

1971

UCLA (29-1)

Villanova

1970

UCLA (28-2)

Jacksonville

1969

UCLA (29-1)

Purdue

1968

UCLA (29-1)

North Carolina

1967

UCLA (30-0)

Dayton

1966

UTEP (28-1)

Kentucky

1965

UCLA (28-2)

Michigan

1964

UCLA (30-0)

Duke

1963

Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)

Cincinnati

1962

Cincinnati (29-2)

Ohio State

1961

Cincinnati (27-3)

Ohio State

1960

Ohio State (25-3)

California

1959

California (25-4)

West Virginia

1958

Kentucky (23-6)

Seattle

1957

North Carolina (32-0)

Kansas

1956

San Francisco (29-0)

Iowa

1955

San Francisco (28-1)

LaSalle

1954

La Salle (26-4)

Bradley

1953

Indiana (23-3)

Kansas

1952

Kansas (28-3)

St. John's

1951

Kentucky (32-2)

Kansas State

1950

CCNY (24-5)

Bradley

1949

Kentucky (32-2)

Oklahoma A&M

1948

Kentucky (36-3)

Baylor

1947

Holy Cross (27-3)

Oklahoma

1946

Oklahoma State (31-2)

North Carolina

1945

Oklahoma State (27-4)

NYU

1944

Utah (21-4)

Dartmouth

1943

Wyoming (31-2)

Georgetown

1942

Stanford (28-4)

Dartmouth

1941

Wisconsin (20-3)

Washington State

1940

Indiana (20-3)

Kansas

1939

Oregon (29-5)

Ohio State

Complete list of women’s March Madness champions

YEAR

WOMEN'S CHAMP (RECORD)

RUNNER-UP

2023

LSU (34-2)

Iowa

2022

South Carolina (35-2)

UConn

2021

Stanford (31-2)

Arizona

2020

Canceled due to Covid-19

--

2019

Baylor (37-1)

Notre Dame

2018

Notre Dame (34-3)

Mississippi State

2017

South Carolina (33-4)

Mississippi State

2016

Connecticut (38-0)

Syracuse

2015

Connecticut (38-1)

Notre Dame

2014

Connecticut (40-0)

Notre Dame

2013

Connecticut (35-4)

Louisville

2012

Baylor (40-0)

Notre Dame

2011

Texas A&M (33-5)

Notre Dame

2010

Connecticut (39-0)

Stanford

2009

Connecticut (39-0)

Louisville

2008

Tennessee (36-2)

Stanford

2007

Tennessee (34-3)

Rutgers

2006

Maryland (34-4)

Duke

2005

Baylor (33-3)

Michigan State

2004

Connecticut (31-4)

Tennessee

2003

Connecticut (37-1)

Tennessee

2002

Connecticut (39-0)

Oklahoma

2001

Notre Dame (34-2)

Purdue

2000

Connecticut (36-1)

Tennessee

1999

Purdue (34-1)

Duke

1998

Tennessee (39-0)

Louisiana Tech

1997

Tennessee (29-10)

Old Dominion

1996

Tennessee (32-4)

Georgia

1995

Connecticut (35-0)

Tennessee

1994

North Carolina (33-2)

Louisiana Tech

1993

Texas Tech (31-3)

Ohio State

1992

Stanford (30-3)

Western Kentucky

1991

Tennessee (30-5)

Virginia

1990

Stanford (32-1)

Auburn

1989

Tennessee (35-2)

Auburn

1988

Louisiana Tech (32-2)

Auburn

1987

Tennessee (28-6)

Louisiana Tech

1986

Texas (34-0)

Southern California

1985

Old Dominion (31-3)

Georgia

1984

Southern California (29-4)

Tennessee

1983

Southern California (31-2)

Louisiana Tech

1982

Louisiana Tech (35-1)

Cheyney

Has any player won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards?

In the history of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments, only 10 players have won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards. UConn's Breanna Stewart holds the record with four, winning it in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. UCLA's Lew Alcindor (better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) is the only other to have more than two, having won it in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

Men’s MOP

Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M (1945, 1946)
Alex Groza, Kentucky (1948, 1949)
Jerry Lucas, Ohio State (1960, 1961)
Lew Alcindor, UCLA (1967, 1968, 1969)
Bill Walton, UCLA (1972, 1973)

Women’s MOP

Cheryl Miller, USC (1983, 1984)
Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (1997, 1998)
Diana Taurasi, UConn (2003, 2004)
Candace Parker, Tennessee (2007, 2008)
Breanna Stewart, UConn (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Complete list of men’s Most Outstanding Players (1939-2023)

YEAR

NAME

SCHOOL

2023

Adama Sanogo

UConn

2022

Ochai Agbaji

Kansas

2021

Jared Butler

Baylor

2019

Kyle Guy

Virginia

2018

Donte DiVincenzo

Villanova

2017

Joel Berry II

North Carolina

2016

Ryan Arcidiacono

Villanova

2015

Tyus Jones

Duke

2014

Shabazz Napier

UConn

2013

Luke Hancock

Louisville*

2012

Anthony Davis

Kentucky

2011

Kemba Walker

UConn

2010

Kyler Singler

Duke

2009

Wayne Ellington

North Carolina

2008

Mario Chalmers

Kansas

2007

Corey Brewer

Florida

2006

Joakim Noah

Florida

2005

Sean May

North Carolina

2004

Emeka Okafor

UConn

2003

Carmelo Anthony

Syracuse

2002

Juan Dixon

Maryland

2001

Shane Battier

Duke

2000

Mateen Cleaves

Michigan State

1999

Richard Hamilton

UConn

1998

Jeff Sheppard

Kentucky

1997

Miles Simon

Arizona

1996

Tony Delk

Kentucky

1995

Ed O'Bannon

UCLA

1994

Corliss Williamson

Arkansas

1993

Donald Williams

North Carolina

1992

Bobby Hurley

Duke

1991

Christian Laettner

Duke

1990

Anderson Hunt

UNLV

1989

Glen Rice

Michigan

1988

Danny Manning

Kansas

1987

Keith Smart

Indiana

1986

Pervis Ellison

Louisville

1985

Ed Pinckney

Villanova

1984

Patrick Ewing

Georgetown

1983

Akeem Olajuwon

Houston

1982

James Worthy

North Carolina

1981

Isiah Thomas

Indiana

1980

Darrell Griffith

Louisville

1979

Magic Johnson

Michigan State

1978

Jack Givens

Kentucky

1977

Butch Lee

Marquette

1976

Kent Benson

Indiana

1975

Richard Washington

UCLA

1974

David Thompson

NC State

1973

Bill Walton

UCLA

1972

Bill Walton

UCLA

1971

Vacated

N/A

1970

Sidney Wicks

UCLA

1969

Lew Alcindor

UCLA

1968

Lew Alcindor

UCLA

1967

Lew Alcindor

UCLA

1966

Jerry Chambers

Utah

1965

Bill Bradley

Princeton

1964

Walt Hazzard

UCLA

1963

Art Heyman

Duke

1962

Paul Hogue

Cincinnati

1961

Jerry Lucas

Ohio State

1960

Jerry Lucas

Ohio State

1959

Jerry West

West Virginia

1958

Elgin Baylor

Seattle

1957

Wilt Chamberlain

Kansas

1956

Hal Lear

Temple

1955

Bill Russell

San Francisco

1954

Tom Gola

La Salle

1953

B.H. Born

Kansas

1952

Clyde Lovellette

Kansas

1951

Bill Spivey

Kentucky

1950

Irwin Dambrot

CCNY

1949

Alex Groza

Kentucky

1948

Alex Groza

Kentucky

1947

George Kaftan

Holy Cross

1946

Bob Kurland

Oklahoma A&M

1945

Bob Kurland

Oklahoma A&M

1944

Arnie Ferrin

Utah

1943

Ken Sailors

Wyoming

1942

Howie Dallmar

Stanford

1941

John Kotz

Wisconsin

1940

Marvin Huffman

Indiana

1939

Jimmy Hull

Ohio State

Complete list of women’s Most Outstanding Players (1982-2023)

YEAR

PLAYER

SCHOOL

2023

Angel Reese

LSU

2022

Aliyah Boston

South Carolina

2021

Haley Jones

Stanford

2019

Chloe Jackson

Baylor

2018

Arike Ogunbowale

Notre Dame

2017

A'ja Wilson

South Carolina

2016

Breanna Stewart

Connecticut

2015

Breanna Stewart

Connecticut

2014

Breanna Stewart

Connecticut

2013

Breanna Stewart

Connecticut

2012

Brittney Griner

Baylor

2011

Danielle Adams

Texas A&M

2010

Maya Moore

Connecticut

2009

Tina Charles

Connecticut

2008

Candace Parker

Tennessee

2007

Candace Parker

Tennessee

2006

Laura Harper

Maryland

2005

Sophia Young

Baylor

2004

Diana Taurasi

Connecticut

2003

Diana Taurasi

Connecticut

2002

Swin Cash

Connecticut

2001

Ruth Riley

Notre Dame

2000

Shea Ralph

Connecticut

1999

Ukari Figgs

Purdue

1998

Chamique Holdsclaw

Tennessee

1997

Chamique Holdsclaw

Tennessee

1996

Michelle Marciniak

Tennessee

1995

Rebecca Lobo

Connecticut

1994

Charlotte Smith

North Carolina

1993

Sheryl Swoopes

Texas Tech

1992

Molly Goodenbour

Stanford

1991

Dawn Staley

Virginia

1990

Jennifer Azzi

Stanford

1989

Bridgette Gordon

Tennessee

1988

Erica Westbrooks

Louisiana Tech

1987

Tonya Edwards

Tennessee

1986

Clarissa Davis

Texas

1985

Tracy Claxton

Old Dominion

1984

Cheryl Miller

Southern Cal

1983

Cheryl Miller

Southern Cal

1982

Janice Lawrence

Louisiana Tech