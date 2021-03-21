March Madness: Huge bet on Alabama becomes tourney's biggest wager at BetMGM

Alabama had moments in the first round in which it looked like it could join Ohio State in that No. 15 seed over No. 2 seed upset list.

But one better believes in the Alabama team that pulled away and beat Iona, and the Crimson Tide team that looked so good in the SEC most of the season.

Alabama was -5 at BetMGM when one bettor put a huge bet on the Crimson Tide to cover against Maryland.

🚨 Major Wager Alert 🚨



Someone bet $330k on Alabama -5



Would win $300k 👀



(@BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/0jRCy2qrBs — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) March 21, 2021

The spread moved to -6 since then, after the $330,000 wager.

There were a few big bets on the first round, most notably a $220,000 wager on Tennessee against Oregon State. That didn't win, but a $165,000 bet on Colorado to win $150,000 cashed easily when the Buffaloes blew out Georgetown.

The second round has seen a few big bets. There was a $275,000 bet to win $250,000 on Illinois -4 in the first half, which lost when Loyola Chicago came out playing well. There was also a $220,600 bet to win $184,000 on West Virginia -3, which was -120 odds after that bettor bought a half-point to bring the spread from -3.5 to -3.

The first round saw a lot of upsets and underdogs covering. A big Alabama bettor is hoping that trend doesn't continue, at least with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama forward Herbert Jones (1) waves to fans as he leaves the court following a first-round win. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

