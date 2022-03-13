March Madness betting: First look at the first-round betting point spreads

There are two sports betting events that stand above all others: the Super Bowl and the NCAA tournament.

The biggest difference between the two? March Madness has 52 games this upcoming week.

The bracket came out on Sunday and the betting lines at BetMGM for the first round of the tournament were going up as the Selection Show on CBS was still being aired. Here's the first look at the point spreads for the first round:

No. 1 Gonzaga -26.5 vs. No. 16. Georgia State

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis -1.5

No. 5 UConn -7.5 vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas -5.5 vs. No. 13 Vermont

Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes up to block the shot of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) in the Big 12 tournament. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 3 Texas Tech -16.5 vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State -1.5 vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 2 Duke -17.5 vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

No. 8 Seton Hall -1.5 vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Houston -7.5 vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois -7.5 vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan -1.5

No. 3 Tennessee -16.5 vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago -1.5

No. 2 Villanova -17.5 vs. No. 15 Delaware

No. 8 San Diego State -2.5 vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa -10.5 vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 4 Providence -2.5 vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 6 LSU -4.5 vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin -9.5 vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 USC -1.5 vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

No. 2 Auburn-16.5 vs. Jacksonville State

No. 1 Baylor -20.5 vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 North Carolina -2.5 vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 4 UCLA -15.5 vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 6 Texas -1.5 vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue -16.5 vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco -1.5

No. 2 Kentucky -17.5 vs. No. 15 St. Peter's