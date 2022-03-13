March Madness betting: First look at the first-round betting point spreads
There are two sports betting events that stand above all others: the Super Bowl and the NCAA tournament.
The biggest difference between the two? March Madness has 52 games this upcoming week.
The bracket came out on Sunday and the betting lines at BetMGM for the first round of the tournament were going up as the Selection Show on CBS was still being aired. Here's the first look at the point spreads for the first round:
No. 1 Gonzaga -26.5 vs. No. 16. Georgia State
No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis -1.5
No. 5 UConn -7.5 vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Arkansas -5.5 vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 3 Texas Tech -16.5 vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 7 Michigan State -1.5 vs. No. 10 Davidson
No. 2 Duke -17.5 vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
No. 8 Seton Hall -1.5 vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Houston -7.5 vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Illinois -7.5 vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan -1.5
No. 3 Tennessee -16.5 vs. No. 14 Longwood
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago -1.5
No. 2 Villanova -17.5 vs. No. 15 Delaware
No. 8 San Diego State -2.5 vs. No. 9 Creighton
No. 5 Iowa -10.5 vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 4 Providence -2.5 vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 6 LSU -4.5 vs. No. 11 Iowa State
No. 3 Wisconsin -9.5 vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 USC -1.5 vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)
No. 2 Auburn-16.5 vs. Jacksonville State
No. 1 Baylor -20.5 vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 North Carolina -2.5 vs. No. 9 Marquette
No. 4 UCLA -15.5 vs. No. 13 Akron
No. 6 Texas -1.5 vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 3 Purdue -16.5 vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco -1.5
No. 2 Kentucky -17.5 vs. No. 15 St. Peter's