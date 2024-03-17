When does the NCAA tournament bracket come out? March Madness schedule, how to watch

It's Selection Sunday. After today, we'll know the 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament field for 2024.

Then, from there, it's all madness: time to print your bracket, make your predictions for March Madness and win bragging rights in your office and/or circle of friends for the next year.

Here's how you can print your bracket, the NCAA tournament schedule, other ways you can play, and more.

When does the NCAA bracket come out?

The 68-team NCAA men's basketball tournament field for 2024 will be revealed at 6 tonight. Here is every team that's clinched an automatic bid in the tournament so far.

2024 NCAA tournament printable bracket

You also can print brackets at brackets.usatoday.com.

NOTE: This is a blank bracket. When the 68-team field is fully revealed Sunday evening, we'll update these links with the filled brackets.

March Madness 2024 men's schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

National championship: April 8

How to watch, stream March Madness games

TV channel: CBS, TNT, TBS, truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness live | Fubo | Sling TV

Each of the 2024 NCAA Tournament games will air live one of CBS, TNT, TBS or truTV, with streaming options on the NCAA March Madness live app, Fubo — which offers a free trial to potential subscribers — or Sling TV, which offers packages that include Turner Broadcast stations.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

