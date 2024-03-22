March Madness 2024: How to watch Texas vs. Drexel today
March Madness continues this Friday with the Round of 64 tipping off in the women's tournament. One of the 32 games being played in the next two days? Texas vs. Drexel. The game between the top seeded Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Drexel Dragons tips off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on ESPNU. Is your bracket ready? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs. Drexel game, plus the rest of the March Madness action. And if you're looking for how to watch the men's NCAA tournament, we've got you covered there, too.
How to watch the Texas vs. Drexel game:
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2
Date: Friday, Mar. 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPNU
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV
What time is the Texas vs. Drexel game?
The Texas Longhorns play the Drexel Dragons at 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Texas vs. Drexel game channel:
The Texas vs. Drexel game will air on ESPNU. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable? Here's how we recommend watching March Madness games.
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
March Madness First Round schedule:
Friday, Mar. 22 — First round
(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN
(6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews
(8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
(5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
(2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
(6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN
(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC
(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews
(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC
(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU
(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC