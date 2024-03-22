Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

March Madness 2024: How to watch Texas vs. Drexel today

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
Texas Longhorns forward DeYona Gaston (5) saves a loose ball in the fourth quarter of a women's Big 12 tournament semifinal game between the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Longhorns on Mar 11, 2024 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
DeYona Gaston and the Texas Longhorns play the Drexel Dragons this afternoon. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness continues this Friday with the Round of 64 tipping off in the women's tournament. One of the 32 games being played in the next two days? Texas vs. Drexel. The game between the top seeded Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Drexel Dragons tips off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on ESPNU. Is your bracket ready? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs. Drexel game, plus the rest of the March Madness action. And if you're looking for how to watch the men's NCAA tournament, we've got you covered there, too.

How to watch the Texas vs. Drexel game:

Date: Friday, Mar. 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

What time is the Texas vs. Drexel game?

The Texas Longhorns play the Drexel Dragons at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Texas vs. Drexel game channel:

The Texas vs. Drexel game will air on ESPNU. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable? Here's how we recommend watching March Madness games.

(Sling)

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC

Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.

For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.

Pros
  • Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
Cons
  • No games on CBS
$41 for your first month at Sling

March Madness First Round schedule:

Friday, Mar. 22 — First round

  • (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN

  • (6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (1) South Carolina vs. (16) Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN

  • (7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN

  • (4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round

  • (6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

  • (3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

  • (4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

  • (3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC

  • (6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

  • (7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

  • (8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

  • (4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

  • (5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.