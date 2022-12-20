Marcel Reed, 4-star QB flips commitment from Ole Miss to Texas A&M

Chaos is the operative for the recruiting world this week as yet another blue chip quarterback has flipped his commitment. On Monday, Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) Senior Marcel Reed decommitted from Ole Miss.

Hours later, Reed announced that he has committed to Texas A&M.

Reed (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is a four-star recruit who’s ranked No. 18 at quarterback and 297 overall in the class of 2023. He had 20 other offers to choose from, including just about every other school in the SEC.

As a passer, Reed finished his Senior season with 2,198 yards, a 58.8% completion rate, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 113.7 QB rate. Reed is also an exceptional rushing threat. On the ground he posted another 944 yards and 15 touchdowns on 146 carries (6.5 yards per attempt).

It’s a significant acquisition for the Aggies, who have suffered a string of decommitments in recent weeks – most notably No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill, who’s now committed to Texas.

After adding Reed Texas A&M is now ranked No. 17 in the nation in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has fallen to No. 27.

