Marc Eversley ‘leading candidate' for Hornets President of Basketball Operations: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday they will begin their search for a new President of Basketball Operations following general manager and President Mitch Kupchak's move to an adviser role in the front office.

According to a report from The Athletic, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is a "leading candidate" for the position with the Hornets.

"League sources have mentioned Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as the three leading candidates for the top position with the Hornets," The Athletic wrote.

Eversley interviewed for that same position in 2018 while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, the previous ownership group for the Hornets opted to hire Kupchak.

Eversley has been the Bulls general manager since 2020 when he joined Vice President Artūras Karnišovas to take over the team's front office. Before that, he was the Vice President of the 76ers players' staff, then the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Washington Wizards, and the assistant general manager for the Toronto Raptors.

Because of his previous post with the Raptors, he's often credited for convincing DeMar DeRozan to choose the Bulls over the Lakers and Clippers in the summer of 2021. Eversley flew to Los Angeles to meet with DeRozan and his representation, and came away successful, as the Bulls then inked him to a three-year contract.

Eversley and Karnišovas have built the Bulls' blueprint behind the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Andre Drummond and re-signing Zach LaVine to a maximum contract. But they've also been criticized for their unwavering belief in the Bulls, who currently sit 26-29 in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

