How many Kentucky decommits will follow Calipari to Arkansas?

Five players in Kentucky’s six-member 2024 recruiting class are back on the market in the wake of John Calipari’s move to Arkansas. The big question now is “Where will the UK Five land?”

Arkansas is in play for each of the former Wildcat signees, but there are other options as well.

Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores the possible landing spots for each.

*****

HOW LIKELY IS HE TO LAND AT ARKANSAS?

Of the group, Knox seems most likely to follow Calipari to Fayetteville, and the fact that the new Arkansas head coach rushed to visit the talented wing at Overtime Elite in Atlanta earlier this week suggests retaining him is a high priority. Knox could, in theory, return to Overtime Elite for an additional season but that seems unlikely given the fact that he feels tied to Calipari, for whom his older brother Kevin Knox once played.

WHO ARE THE OTHER PLAYERS?

Knox was considering USF and professional options at the time of his commitment to Kentucky. He also visited Louisville (under the old staff) and was loosely linked to schools such as Florida State and Auburn early in his process.

*****

HOW LIKELY IS HE TO LAND AT ARKANSAS?

Richmond seems like a good bet to play next season in Fayetteville. His family’s bond was always with Calipari, seeing as his father played for the legendary head coach at Memphis. Sure, stranger things have happened in recruiting, but most other schools have already assumed Richmond will be a Razorback and don’t seem to be pursuing the four-star forward with much gusto.

WHO ARE THE OTHER PLAYERS?

The Calipari-led Wildcats dominated Richmond’s original recruitment so completely that there simply don’t seem to be many other schools in play the second time around. A recommitment to Kentucky can’t be ruled out, especially if a Calipari-Era assistant coach or two is retained.

*****

HOW LIKELY IS HE TO LAND AT ARKANSAS?

Earlier this week, a source close to Fland called Arkansas the “most logical” landing spot for the five-star guard. The same source also said that he expects Fland to remain open to other suitors for a few weeks before making any sort of decision, however. NIL and system fit will drive Fland’s second recruitment. It’s also important to note the strong relationship the star point guard has with former Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua, who is yet to announce where he’ll coach next season.

WHO ARE THE OTHER PLAYERS?

Louisville has been particularly aggressive in the days following Fland’s release from his letter of intent with Kentucky and was almost immediately in touch with the guard, his family and his high school coach.

*****

HOW LIKELY IS HE TO LAND AT ARKANSAS?

Quaintance’s situation is a bit unique, as the five-star big man will have to play a minimum of two seasons in college before he meets the NBA Draft’s age requirement, That will make his process a bit more painstaking than normal. He doesn't feel as likely to land in Fayetteville as Richmond or Knox, but he’s certainly not a long shot either.

WHO ARE THE OTHER PLAYERS?

Missouri was a serious player in Quaintance’s first recruitment and could be again this time. The Tigers seem like the biggest threat to Calipari here, as the five-star came incredibly close to landing in Columbia when he made his original commitment. Mizzou is in touch with Quaintance and his family once again and is making a strong push.

*****

HOW LIKELY IS HE TO LAND AT ARKANSAS?

Cyril is possibly the most unpredictable of the former UK commits. There are rumblings that he will likely end up somewhere that isn’t Arkansas, but just where that “somewhere” is might be difficult to discern. That said, Calipari was quick to go see Cyril at OTE’s Spring Combine early this week, so there is definitely an open line between the four-star big man and the Razorbacks. What happens from here, however, feels like anyone’s guess.

WHO ARE THE OTHER PLAYERS?

Providence was heavily involved in Cyril’s first recruitment. The Friars were one of the center’s finalists and could find their way back into his process if they so choose. Cincinnati, which also once got Cyril on campus, is worth monitoring.

*****

*****