How many draft picks do the Jaguars have in 2025?

Jacksonville exited the 2024 NFL draft not only with nine new players, but also two additional picks in next year’s selection ceremony, third and fourth-rounders gifted by Minnesota to move up from No. 23 to No. 17 in the first round.

The Jaguars also netted a fifth-round pick this year, which they used to take Texas return specialist Keilan Robinson at No. 167 overall.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke spoke optimistically about the trade after the draft. It strengthened Jacksonville’s crop of 2025 picks to nine including one guaranteed top-100 prospect based on the team’s board.

“The value of those picks next year are solid. It’s a third-round pick, it’s a top-100 player. The other one is going to be in the top 120. Those are good football players. The value is good for us,” Baalke said.

Now possessing a full class of picks and some to spare next year, Jacksonville also has the flexibility to use the selections as chips to trade for a player during the upcoming campaign.

Although the picks could make for beneficial additions to the roster a year from now, Baalke mentioned the value they present in potential trade discussions beforehand.

“I think it helps you a lot. The more assets you have, the more you’ve got to play with, the more decisions you can make,” Baalke stated.

“You can make trades. You can use some of those in different ways. We may use them in a trade effort at some point, you never know. But the more you bank the better off you are.”

The Jaguars’ set of 2025 draft picks can be found below. Overall selections won’t be determined until after the 2024 season.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via Minnesota)

Round 4

Round 4 (via Minnesota)

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire