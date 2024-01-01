Manny Pacquiao, Rizin CEO expect Floyd Mayweather rematch in 2024

It looks like a rematch between boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather may be a thing in 2024, and under MMA promotion Rizin Fighting Federation.

On Sunday morning during Rizin 45, Pacquiao along with Rizn CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara said they expect to see a rematch with Mayweather sometime in 2024. No details were shared on a specific date, weight class, or even if it will be an exhibition or professional bout.

“Can you please fight Floyd Mayweather next year?” Sakakibara asked.

“Thank you so much for inviting me here again,” Pacquiao replied. “I’m sorry for the last time that we promised we were going to fight this year, but like Sakakibara explained, this year I will see you here in Japan again with a big fight against Floyd Mayweather. I’m excited for that. Thank you for all the support in Rizin, and thank you Sakakibara.”

CEO Sakakibara: "Could you please fight against Floyd Mayweather?" Manny Pacquiao: "I'm ready." 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/gwod6x8wKm — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

Mayweather has fought twice under the Rizin banner in his exhibition career chapter following his retirement from professional boxing. Mayweather competed against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and then against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in 2022 in boxing exhibitions.

Mayweather, now 46, was last seen in action in June when he fought John Gotti III to a no contest after the fight turned into a brawl involving both teams.

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in September 2021 after losing his WBA title to Yordenis Ugas. He’s done one exhibition bout since, defeating YouTuber DK Yoo in a decision back in December 2022. Pacquiao was recently in the headlines in the MMA world after UFC star Conor McGregor once again challenged him to a boxing match. Pacquiao is currently signed to Rizin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie