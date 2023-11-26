Manitowoc hunter arrows 9-point buck and more in this week's outdoors report

Don Marquardt, of Manitowoc, was bow hunting for deer in the Kellnersville area Nov. 9. A neighbor to the land he hunts on had told Don he saw a huge buck the week before, and estimated it to be around 200 pounds.

With the rut in full swing, Don was optimistic about his chances.

At 3:15 p.m., a doe came through with a large buck chasing her. Don bleated, but the buck kept walking, so he bleated again, and that time the buck stopped in his tracks.

That was the chance Don needed. He pulled back his 53-pound compound bow and let the arrow fly.

The arrow was true, and Don immediately started calling family and friends, as he knew he would need help getting the buck out.

The group took up the blood trail, and within 70 yards the buck was piled up. It turned out to be a perfect heart shot.

Don was very thankful for the help, as the crew had a hard time getting the buck out of the woods.

After field dressing, the buck tipped the scale at 225 pounds and sported a heavy 9-point rack with a 19-inch inside spread. The buck also had a scar above the eye from fighting during the rut.

One shot enough to hook first-time hunter

Alex Farah, of Menchalville, shot his first deer ever on opening day of Wisconsin’s deer gun season. The deer fell as his .270 InterArms, a German-built rifle, cracked. The gun is very special as Alex got it from his grandfather.

Alex Farah, of Menchalville, took to the woods for the first time on opening day. At approximately 2:20 p.m., he was sitting on stand when an antlerless deer came in, giving him the perfect shot.

The gun Alex was using was an InterArms, a German-made firearm, chambered in .270-caliber that he got from his grandfather.

The shot was true, and his deer fell at the crack of the rifle. It only took that one shot and Alex said he is now hooked on deer hunting.

Christmas at Sinawa Dec. 2-3

FILE - Horse-drawn wagon rides are always among the favorite activities at Christmas at Sinawa.

Christmas at Sinawa will be 4-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3.

Cost is $5 per person or $20 per carload. Prices include all activities. Food, drinks and raffle tickets will be for sale.

Wander through 14 decorated cabins along candlelit trails. Warm up around roaring bonfires. Take a wagon ride through the woods, visit with Santa, and enjoy some dinner and snacks in the warm lodge.

Camp Sinawa is at 9113 Sinawa Road, 4 miles south of Valders. Call them at 920-827-6811 or visit campsinawa.com.

Joe’s Clays to hold Lewis Shoot for Toys For Tots Dec. 2-3

Joe’s Clays, 12720 County Road K, Reedsville, 2 miles west of Kellnersville, is holding its Toys For Tots Lewis Shoot Dec. 2 and 3. Registration is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days.

Take a new, unwrapped toy and register for door prizes. Cost is $19 for 50 targets plus an optional $5 for the Lewis purse.

If you have questions, call Joe’s Clays at 920-732-3533.

Maribel club names chili cookoff champion

During the November meeting of the Maribel Sportsman’s Club, there was a chili cook-off that served as lunch.

Members got to try various types of chili, and made their choice of what they thought was the best.

Chili was numbered, so nobody knew who they were voting for.

Shawn Seefeldt’s chili was chosen to be the best, and he became this year’s champion chili cooker.

Give the gift of the great outdoors

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the 2024 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are now on sale.

Give the gift of the great outdoors by purchasing admission stickers and trail passes for family, friends and co-workers.

The DNR recommends purchasing stickers by Dec. 8 to receive them before the holidays.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online and at individual state park and forest properties via drive-up window service, self-registration kiosks or over the phone.

State trail passes are available only at individual properties or licensed vendors.

“Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas are something to be thankful for, and getting your 2024 annual vehicle admission sticker is a great way to support the places we love,” said Steve Schmelzer, director of DNR’s Bureau of Parks and Recreation Management. “From biking to camping to skiing, fishing piers and adaptive equipment, our state park system has something for everyone.”

Vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. An annual sticker or a daily admission pass is required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the annual sticker or daily admission pass.

That’s it for this week, so have fun in the great outdoors.

