Casemiro heads Man Utd in front – Man United vs Newcastle, Carabao Cup final 2023 live: score and latest updates from Wembley - Hannah McKay/Reuters

05:10 PM

36 mins: Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 0

Stephen Warnock on the BBC: "We talked about big games and big occasions. Casemiro knows all about them and he's popped up with a big goal. The delivery from Luke Shaw is what makes this."

Meanwhile, Fred has been booked for clattering Longstaff.

05:05 PM

GOAL! Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 0 (Casemiro 33)

Luke Shaw whips in the freekick and there's Casemiro to head it in! Is this offside? Var var var is having a look. This is going to be tight..

The experts ie Gary Neville are saying "this looks offside"... BUT! The goal is given. Man U go ahead!

05:05 PM

32 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Here come Man U though, Rashford bundled to the floor. They win a freekick.

05:04 PM

30 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Oooh Geordies! That was really exciting. A nice little move here from the Mags, Longstaff gets down the right, slashes the ball across and Saint-M gets it over on the left. Lovely bit of skill for him, turns Dalot inside and out, fires at goal but he's not got the angle.

05:01 PM

28 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Schar and Martinez banged into each other, both seem in some pain but nothing too dramatic. Delay of game.

04:59 PM

25 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Kieran Tripper gets down the flank, Almiron feeds him, Trippier crosses and Big Joe Linton heads over.

Here is Luke Edwards: "It has been a pretty even game so far and there are some intriguing one on one battles forming. Diogo Dalot has already picked up a silly yellow card for a foul on Allan Saint-Maximin who will now run, at speed, at him at every given opportunity. That is not a position you want to be in as a full back.

In turn, Dan Burn is looking isolated against Antony and Manchester United are probing down that side in the hope the Brazil international can create something down the right flank. Burn was involved in some animated conversations with the Newcastle bench during a break in play, making the point he needed some help from somewhere."



04:58 PM

23 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Bruno Guimaraes got a whack on the bonce but seems to be ok.

04:58 PM

22 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Stoppy-starty fare at the moment with various players getting knocks and bangs and needing looked at.

04:57 PM

20 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Preparing a space in the very large "not a classic" cup finals file for this so far.

04:47 PM

14 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Man United starting to take control of this. Dalot down the flank, dangerous low cross, hacked away in something like a panic.

04:46 PM

13 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Wieghorst! Has a chance but fails to trouble the keeper. The non scoring Dutchman.

Some heartwarming scenes here, this is why we love the game.

Newcastle United director Amanda Stavely with Manchester United co owner Avram Glazer - Action Images via Reuters

04:43 PM

11 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Eddie Howe looks cold and has put on another layer. That is NOT proper Geordie. These'll be tops off surely today.

Wout Weghorst tackles Bruno Guimaraes. Foul. WW protests. Then Diogo Dalot is booked for chopping down Allan Saint-Maximin.

04:38 PM

7 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Fred is in the wide awake club to cut out a dangerous ball after handy work from Saint-Maximin

04:36 PM

4 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Longstaff with a decent ball, into the feet of Calum Wilson, but he cannot sort those feet out and Man U can get it clear.

04:34 PM

2 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Rashford is playing out on the left, he's up against fellow England man Trippier and he has got the run on KT here. Marcus plays it across, and Newcastle have to put that behind for a corner.

They deal well with said corner and break sharply with Almiron, but he takes the wrong option.

The Man U players were all over/around Karius there, trying to rattle him

04:33 PM

1 mins: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

Man United hit the ball long. There's a foul and now Newcastle have a freekick from deep, but overcook that and Dalot shepherds the ball out for a goal kick.

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Heaton, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Garnacho.

Newcastle: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Gillespie, Anderson.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

04:25 PM

Here is James Ducker

"I don't think it's any surprise Marcus Rashford starts. It was probably in Ten Hag's interests to paint an uncertain picture over his star striker's fitness. I found it interesting just days after a dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson that the Dutchman should make a move straight out of the former United manager's playbook by questioning Newcastle's time-wasting tactics on the eve of the final. Has he sowed a seed in referee David Coote's mind? The only big selection question mark was whether he started Jadon Sancho over Wout Weghorst. He's gone for Weghorst, probably hoping he does his job for an hour or so and then bring on Sancho as an impact sub for the final half an hour."

04:24 PM

Howay the lads and lasses back home

Newcastle United fans who couldn't make it to Wembley watch their side take on Manchester United in the Carabao League Cup Final via a big screen broadcast at NX Newcastle this afternoon. - Alex Elliott / NNP

04:21 PM

Fair play to them

04:17 PM

Eddie Howe

"We have been waiting for this game, we are glad it is here, and we want to do our best."

04:16 PM

Here (centre) is the reason Herr Karius is getting a game

Matty Longstaff, Nick Pope and Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United - Eddie Keogh

04:08 PM

More from Erik ten Hag

"It's a great moment to go to Wembley. I think it's a real theatre.

"To play a game and to play a final it is really exciting to go there. If you go there you want to win and it's a big day.

"If you play, you want to win. It's a great opportunity to get the silverware in, football is all about glory and honour.

"We are doing everything we can to give fans their honour."

04:07 PM

And here is James Ducker

04:05 PM

Here's Luke Edwards

04:02 PM

Big day for Karius

Hard to overstate. Poor chap had an awful time didn't he, concussed in that Champions League final where he was at fault for two goals. Never played for Liverpool again. Loan spells at Union Berlin and Besiktas.

His partner, Diletta Leotta, who works for Sky Italia has written an open letter of support for him. Sweet.

“The two years of sad nights, the knot in your throat and the bad thoughts that kept you away from playing, but not from your greatest passion; the green football pitch that makes millions of children dream every day.

“A big thank you to your team and the strength you’ve been able to find in one another. Of course, we don’t deny it, the blow was hard, but, as you taught me, life is 10 per cent what happens to you and 90 per cent how you decide to react."

03:56 PM

Phil Jones on Rashford

"His body shape is different People don't see the work he puts in after training, the gym. He won't thank me for saying it but on form he is probably the best player in the world."

03:54 PM

The teams

Manchester United: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Heaton, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Garnacho.

Newcastle United: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Gillespie, Anderson.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

03:53 PM

This man is making a debut

Loris Karius of Newcastle United applauds the fans prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

03:50 PM

Marcus Rashford

did a joint interview with Barack Obama this week.

On Fergie: "First met him when I was nine years old."

On Obama: "He is so humble, it was amazing. I did an interview with him this week and we talked for ages."

03:47 PM

Erik ten Hag

"You have to get joy from the event, and we do. I do."

"The players are looking forward to it."

03:44 PM

Roy has already had an eggy about something

or other. I think a camera has spooked him.

03:42 PM

Sky have a good team out

Roy and Gurreh as you might expect. Sir Les and Daveeed for the Newcastle angle. The estimable Mark Chapman is on hosting duties. Always a bit odd seeing Chappers on Sky.

03:40 PM

The teamsheet

03:40 PM

Newcastle United team

03:39 PM

Manchester United team

03:36 PM

Our Newcastle expert James Ducker

03:34 PM

Motty

The EFL tribute to John Motson at Wembley stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup Final - Shutterstock

03:17 PM

Here in the capital

Scores of Newcastle fans have descended on Trafalgar Square in central London ahead of their Carabao Cup final clash with Man Utd at Wembley, but it is much quieter than the scenes witnessed on Saturday night.

Kyle Rutherford, 19, from Whitley Bay, is among Newcastle fans gathered in Trafalgar Square ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final against Man Utd at Wembley.

Mr Rutherford said: "It doesn't even feel real to be here, it just feels like I'm in a dream.

"We have watched however many years of rubbish, to be here for this one moment of being in a cup final, being here with the lads, is a total experience.

"Even if we don't win I'm so buzzing to be here, but if we win I don't think the world's prepared for what happens tonight.

"It's amazing to be here with all the Geordies taking over."

A Newcastle fan said it "blows my mind" how many supporters have flocked to central London ahead of the club's Carabao Cup final clash with Man Utd.

In Trafalgar Square, Corey Jones, 32, who is originally from Newcastle but lives in Goole, Yorkshire, said: "It blows my mind how many Newcastle fans have managed to turn up, they have taken over London.

"I'm hugely nervous, it would be amazing to get a win today.

"I'd like it to maybe be 2-1 to Newcastle but my prediction is Man Utd are going to win 1-0.

"I'm insanely proud to be a Newcastle fan. If we win tonight the first place I'm coming is back here, it's going to be insane around here."

03:02 PM

James Ducker to set the Carabao scene

Marcus Rashford says Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop him for oversleeping was exactly what he would have done as a manager - and believes the Dutchman’s refusal to accept any slip in standards is why Manchester United are back in contention for silverware.

The England striker is playing the best football of his life and has already posted a career best return of 24 goals for United this season, with the player crediting Ten Hag and his staff with helping to improve his mentality.

Rashford momentarily fell foul of Ten Hag’s strict rules when he was dropped for the Wolves game on Dec. 31 after turning up late due to having overslept - only to come on as a half-time substitute and score the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win.

But the 25-year-old insists he fully agreed with Ten Hag’s punishment and that the manager’s disciplinary culture has helped to transform the outlook at a club that had lost its way.

“For me, that’s why I never made a thing out of it because if I was a coach, I’d have done the same,” said Rashford, who has given United an injury scare ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final after being substituted with a knock late in Thursday’s Europa win over Barcelona. “Because if you don’t have standards in the training ground, how do you expect to go out on the pitch and win consistently? It’s impossible.

“If you’re going to allow each other to slip or have an off day and no one says anything about it, which is at times a position that we’ve been in, once you're in that [situation] it’s difficult to get out of it because it becomes normal and I’ve not seen it at this club before.

“So, for me, it was a little bit strange and it’s even more strange when you're involved in it. When I talk about the constant reminders [from the staff] of being in the [right] areas [on the pitch], it’s the same thing - constant reminders about discipline.

“However harsh or otherwise that reminder is, it’s a reminder. For me, it was not starting a game but you have to accept it, you have to move forward. We spoke about it afterwards a little bit but once he made that decision, it’s his decision and you have to respect it.”

Rashford is due back at Wembley for the first time since missing a penalty for England in their Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy in July 2021, after which he endured the worst season of his career.

But Rashford’s star and goals output has soared under Ten Hag and the striker - one of the world’s best players on form - believes he is benefiting enormously from the improved team structure and the management staff’s constant tips and pointers about being in the right headspace and areas.

“Football is probably 95 per cent to do with your mentality. For me, that's everything - that gives you the baseline to go and perform,” he said. “Without that side, you're just playing off ability. At the top level, it's not enough to win consistently.

“There are a lot of players that have ability, that's why they play at the top level. But what sets them apart is the mentality. I've been on both sides of it. I understand the strength of it and the value of it. I'm just concentrating a lot more on keeping myself in that headspace and I think it's needed in order to go and win games and trophies.”

Rashford added: “I'm just in the areas to score goals more consistently. The staff have been always giving me constant reminders to keep going. If the ball doesn't come, don't worry - believe it's going to come, because it's only going to come one time.

“Just having them constant reminders and stuff like that, I feel like I'm just drifting into those positions now and it's great to be able to do that.

“The staff as a whole are talking to you about that one chance - as a forward that's sometimes the game. You could have a quiet game, conditions might not be so good. But the only thing that I can focus on is me consistently being in the areas to score goals and that's what's within my capabilities and that's what I've just been doing.

“Last season happened, I can't get it back, but one thing I can do is just learn from it and try and do everything I can to make sure it doesn't happen again.”