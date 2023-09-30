Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights, how to watch

Manchester United will hope to have Crystal Palace seeing double on Saturday in a Premier League rematch of a midweek League Cup tie at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Both teams will be much-changed from midweek, which saw the Red Devils roll over the Eagles 3-0 in League Cup play at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Erik ten Hag's men were coming off a gritty but atypical win over Burnley, and the performance versus Palace was much needed even if Joachim Andersen was rested and both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze only entered as subs.

So Palace will be better, although missing Odsonne Edouard, but how about Man United? The Red Devils used Raphael Varane and Casemiro but were able to rest several others including Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester United

The Red Devils look better and brighter, and it only serves Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, and Marcus Rashford better to have Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Anthony Martial flashing some midweek success behind them. If Erik ten Hag can get another comfortable win to put the Burnley scrap and prior struggles further in the rearview, a top-four fight will look reasonable (again).

OUT: Antony (suspension), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Tom Heaton (calf), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (knee), Luke Shaw (muscular)

Focus on Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's attackers are being asked a lot — especially Eberechi Eze — with Odsonne Edouard joining big summer signing Matheus Franca and Michael Olise on the shelf. There's probably some suffering store for Palace with three of its next four opponents being Man Utd, Newcastle, and Spurs.

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (hamstring), Michael Olise (thigh), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Franca (back), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (muscular)