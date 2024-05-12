Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Rice wins a strong tackle and it deflects to Odegaard who carries the ball towards the United penalty area. He finds Saka who has made an overlapping run inside the box and he attempts a cross, but Evans puts it behind. Saka will take and it's delivered to the front post, but Gabriel's header lands on the roof of the net.

Casemiro plays a long ball over the top of the Arsenal defence, and Saliba can flick it on but only into the path of Garnacho. He cuts inside and shoots, but it's blocked. It eventually comes to Diallo who finds Garnacho inside the penalty area, but his strike deflects over the bar for a corner.

Garnacho gives the ball away deep inside his own half, and it finds Partey outside the box who picks out Odegaard in the penalty area. He holds it up well and finds Saka, who gets it out of his feet before striking towards goal, but it's a comfortable save from Onana who gets his body behind it.

Havertz finds space in the box and sends a cross to the back post, but Diallo puts it behind for a corner to Arsenal. Rice heads over to take and he delivers towards the front post. It's flicked on by Gabriel into a dangerous area, but Wan-Bissaka is there to meet it and clears away from danger.

Rice gets the game under way for Arsenal at Old Trafford!

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, Arteta has named an unchanged side from Arsenal’s previous fixture. The Gunners secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, and the Spanish manager has gone with the same team at Old Trafford today.

Ten Hag has made three changes from the disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace earlier in the week. In midfield, Amrabat and McTominay come in to replace the injured Mason Mount and Eriksen, who drops to the bench. Diallo will also come into the starting XI, with Antony named among the substitutes.

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White; Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka.

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Willy Kambwala, Omari Forson, Toby Collyer, Harry Amass, Habeeb Ogunneye, Ethan Wheatley.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Amad Diallo; Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07, while they last won three in a row against the Red Devils between November 1997 and September 1998. Having failed to score in 12 of their first 22 Premier League away games against United, the Gunners have found the net in each of their last nine league visits to Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta’s side have kept 10 clean sheets away from home in the Premier League this season, last keeping more on the road in a single top-flight campaign in 1990-91 (13). A win would see Arsenal move into first place in the Premier League table with just one game remaining.

United are still in search of finishing in a European place this season, sitting six points behind Tottenham who are in fifth place. The Red Devils have conceded 81 goals in all competitions this season, last conceding more in a single campaign back in 1970-71 (82). Erik ten Hag’s side have also lost 18 games in all competitions this season, last losing more in a single campaign in 1977-78 (19). United have an impressive record against the Gunners at Old Trafford, losing just one of their last 16 Premier League home games against Arsenal (W10 D5), going down 1-0 in November 2020.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford!

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.