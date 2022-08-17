Manchester United in shock loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic's opportunities have been limited since Thomas Tuchel became manager at Stamford Bridge - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United are attempting to persuade Chelsea to let them take Christian Pulisic on loan.

At the same time Real Madrid will not stand in Casemiro’s way should United follow up their interest with a £50 million bid and the midfielder tells them that he wants to go.

Although Chelsea will allow Pulisic to leave the club would prefer to sell the American international who has grown increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic who was signed from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million in 2019 but has failed to convince, would be open to a move to United. The 23-year-old winger is the US captain and is anxious to ensure he plays enough before the forthcoming World Cup but is not central to Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea.

Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea’s first two Premier League games but the arrival of Raheem Sterling and with the club bidding £45 million for Anthony Gordon it means he is even less likely to be a starter this season and has not hidden his frustration.

United are looking for a versatile wide forward to add to their attacking options but are also operating within a reasonably tight budget having bid up to €85 million for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. Although that bid is unlikely to succeed, with Chelsea also in for De Jong, United do not want to use that cash just yet.

With the £15 million move for Adrien Rabiot from Juventus having collapsed because of his wage demands United have turned their attention to Casemiro who is wanted by manager Erik ten Hag.

Although there is widespread scepticism as to why Casemiro would want to leave Madrid it is understood he is interested in hearing about United’s offer and not least because his first-team chances might be reduced this season following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million. The 22-year-old is expected to play.

Casemiro, who has a contract with Madrid until 2025, has a good relationship with president Florentino Perez and it is thought the club will not block his move if that is what he asks for. Sources suggest that having won it all in Spain for several years the 30-year-old Brazilian might be willing to accept a new challenge especially if he is offered a lucrative enough contract by United.

United are looking to sign at least three new players before the end of the transfer window: a forward and two midfielders.