Manchester United open to offers for star players in January transfer window

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers on a series of high-profile players, as Erik ten Hag seeks to hone his squad and ensure it is fully committed to his approach. All of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho are available for transfer, although the club will be flexible on other squad members.

The events of the last week, where there were reports that the manager has lost some of the dressing room, has only sharpened his intent to trim it down.

The belief at United is that Ten Hag is still dealing with the remnants of so many managerial predecessors, and that the need for a clear-out has been a long-term problem. That naturally means not all of those who are available for transfers are seen as having an issue with the Dutch coach, and many could similarly do with a change. Among those is Casemiro, who had been considered a revelation last season, but represents a different type of midfielder to what the manager wants. He is also seeking different experiences at this stage of his career.

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Manchester United in January (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay had previously been up for sale, with both coming close to going in the summer, but Ten Hag is appreciative of how they have forced their way into the team while offering him huge moments and performances.

It is only after sales that United will pursue purchases, especially after a summer that involved considerable expenditure.

Top of the list are a centre-half, commonly expected to be Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and potentially another number-eight.

Ineos will only have limited influence on the January approach, in the event that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent is completed by then, which now could be confirmed by next week. His football staff, led by Jean-Claude Blanc, want to assess how the club currently works before the bigger decisions.