Manchester United fans break into team training grounds to protest owner

The European Super League might be dead, but Manchester United fans are still furious about it. Club supporters broke into the team's training grounds Thursday to protest team owner Joel Glazer.

The team confirmed the news in a statement to ESPN.

"At approximately 9 a.m. [BST on Thursday] a group gained access to the club training ground," a United statement confirmed. "The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

Fans reportedly blocked the entrances to the facility as players and staff arrived. Roughly 20 fans reportedly got into the facility with banners reading "Glazers out" and "We decide when you play."

Joel Glazer apologized for Super League

Glazer was set to be the vice-chairman of the Super League. In a statement announcing the league Sunday, Glazer expressed excitement over the formation of the league, which Chelsea, Liverpool,Manchester United and Real Madrid — among others — were expected to join.

That excitement quickly faded as fans, players and coaches vehemently rejected the Super League. Glazer and Liverpool owner John Henry apologized for spearheading the plan, but the damage was done. Though the league quickly disbanded after teams started pulling out, fans are still angry with Glazer and Henry, two American owners, for trying to steal European soccer.

Liverpool is set to continue its season Saturday. Manchester United will play again Sunday. Given the amount of animosity the Super League caused, fans will likely continue express frustration toward Glazer and Henry during those contests.

